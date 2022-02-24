Exeter City Council takes first step toward implementing new boundaries

Exeter city council continued the process of shifting the city’s election district boundaries at a Feb. 22 meeting
EXETER – At a city council meeting on Feb. 22, council members completed the first reading of an ordinance to restructure the city’s district boundaries.
A new map, designed by outside consultant National Demographics Corporation since no map proposals were submitted by members of the public, was chosen at a public hearing on Feb. 10. The map reflects changes in Exeter’s population that, without any redistricting changes, would leave the populations represented in each district unbalanced.
“The latest census showed that the populations were too far out deviation-wise for what’s allowed by the legislation,” said Adam Ennis, Exeter city manager. “So the council was required to make some kind of adjustments with a map to do it in conformance with the requirements of legislation.”
Exeter’s new election district boundary map is a 6.25% deviation from the current map. It expands District C to cover the entire northern portion of the city from east to west, and north to south from the city’s topmost border to Vine Street, parts of F Street, Sequoia Drive, and Palm Drive. Districts A and B will expand to the south and District D will become more concentrated at the center of the city. District E will remain relatively unchanged besides reductions to the north and west where the borders of districts C and D will shift.
The state’s criteria for the redistricting process require that neighborhoods and communities of interest remain undivided, boundaries between districts are easily identifiable, and that districts are compact and geographically contiguous.
“These proposed maps met the requirement in ensuring the districts have nearly equal populations and at the public hearing on Feb. 10, the council selected that map 106 be included in the updated ordinance revision,” said city clerk Shonna Oneal at the Feb. 22 meeting.
Council will read the ordinance a second time at a meeting on Mar. 8. Once the new map is approved at the ordinance has passed, the Tulare County Election Office will update Exeter’s election boundary areas to reflect the changes. The new map will then be implemented in time for the upcoming election in November.