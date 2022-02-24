Exeter City Council takes first step toward implementing new boundaries

“The latest census showed that the populations were too far out deviation-wise for what’s allowed by the legislation,” said Adam Ennis, Exeter city manager. “So the council was required to make some kind of adjustments with a map to do it in conformance with the requirements of legislation.”

Exeter’s new election district boundary map is a 6.25% deviation from the current map. It expands District C to cover the entire northern portion of the city from east to west, and north to south from the city’s topmost border to Vine Street, parts of F Street, Sequoia Drive, and Palm Drive. Districts A and B will expand to the south and District D will become more concentrated at the center of the city. District E will remain relatively unchanged besides reductions to the north and west where the borders of districts C and D will shift.

The state’s criteria for the redistricting process require that neighborhoods and communities of interest remain undivided, boundaries between districts are easily identifiable, and that districts are compact and geographically contiguous.