Exeter needs more time on Tooleville connection report

Exeter and the Tooleville Mutual Nonprofit Water Association wait on a full feasibility study before taking next steps in consolidation

EXETER – The process of connecting Tooleville’s water system to Exeter’s, which would relieve the small community of water supply and contamination issues that have affected residents since at least 1978, still has a long way to go before any changes can take place.

At a Feb. 22 Exeter City Council meeting, city manager Adam Ennis said that a feasibility study on the project is needed before much of the planning can begin. He added that the study will be done by Provost and Pritchard.

“That’s really a lot of what we’re waiting on. A whole lot of the real meat in this thing is going to come out of that feasibility study,” Ennis said.

Some aspects of the project that the study will shed light on include infrastructure needs as well as milestones and timelines. Ennis said that a preliminary cost estimate of the project done by an outside consultant came out to upwards of $12 million.