Valley voices to be brought to a national NPR audience

KVPR will be focusing on stories from people in the San Joaquin Valley in NPR’s 1A Remaking America program

CLOVIS – KVPR announced it will be highlighting the stories and experiences of communities in the San Joaquin Valley as part of NPR’s 1A Remaking America program.

1A Remaking America is a two-year collaborative reporting project led by six different public radio stations around the country. By focusing on local communities, the project aims to delve into the lasting impacts of the pandemic and growing political divides within the country. KVPR will be representing the San Joaquin Valley as one of the six stations involved.