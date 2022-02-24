Valley voices to be brought to a national NPR audience

KVPR will be focusing on stories from people in the San Joaquin Valley in NPR’s 1A Remaking America program
CLOVIS – KVPR announced it will be highlighting the stories and experiences of communities in the San Joaquin Valley as part of NPR’s 1A Remaking America program.
1A Remaking America is a two-year collaborative reporting project led by six different public radio stations around the country. By focusing on local communities, the project aims to delve into the lasting impacts of the pandemic and growing political divides within the country. KVPR will be representing the San Joaquin Valley as one of the six stations involved.
“We want to represent the diversity of the Valley in our reporting,” said Alex Burke, content director for KVPR. “From environmental concerns like drought, wildfires and air pollution, to policy issues like affordable housing and immigration–there’s a lot of room for conversation about how we can improve our communities, especially as we work to recover from the effects of the pandemic.”
1A Remaking America will focus on several key reporting areas such as citizen spotlights, live events, explainer journalism and listener-driven conversations. It aims to explore questions around repairing families that have been divided by polarized politics and building back the public’s confidence in science, civics and government institutions.
The project is supported by a $750,000 grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and will be spearheaded by WAMU 88.5, Washington’s NPR station and the station that produces 1A. 1A has 4.5 million weekly listeners across over 440 NPR stations.
WAMU selected the partner public media stations, including KVPR, because of their deep community ties. Other stations partnering in the project include NPR stations in Birmingham, Alabama; Greeley, Colorado; Wichita, Kansas; Louisville, Kentucky; and Austin, Texas.
“As a small station with limited bandwidth, one of the major upsides of us participating in this project is that the 1A team has offered to take on much of the event planning and outreach,” Burke said.
Along with outreach done by the 1A team, KVPR will be reaching out to existing audiences on-air and online.
1A Remaking America can be heard on KVPR weekdays from 9 to 11am, on-demand via 1A’s podcast and found on the1A.org.
“Public radio is known to take deep dives –going beyond the headlines to get multiple perspectives and tell the stories of everyday people,” Burke said. “We’re also a non-profit supported by listeners in the communities we serve, so maintaining trust with the people we invite into the conversation is always one of our top concerns.”