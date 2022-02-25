Canadian cheese company to close one Tulare plant, expand two others in town

Saputo a Canadian-owned cheese producer says most employees, operations will shift to company’s two other plants in Tulare

TULARE – Saputo Cheese will close its Bardsley plant but Tulare’s largest employer says there will be little to no layoffs.

Canadian-owned Saputo Cheese announced the closure of the “cut and wrap” plant, located at 1025 E. Bardsley Ave., in a Feb. 8 released statement. The company said it needs to “right-size” its West Coast operations by closing the plant sometime in fiscal year 2023.

“The impact on employees is expected to be minimal as opportunities for employment will be available at other Saputo facilities in Tulare,” the announcement stated. Saputo owns two other plants in Tulare, one on North J Street and the other East Levin Avenue.