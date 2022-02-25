Grant feeds local teens hungry to start their careers

Taco Bell Foundation grants $10,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias for CareerLaunch program for teens
VISALIA – Local teens hungry to start their career will have more opportunities to do so thanks to a large donation from one of the nation’s most popular fast food chains.
On Feb. 23, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias announced it was receiving a $10,000 grant from the Taco Bell Foundation to support youth throughout Tulare County. The funds will go towards CareerLaunch, the Club’s career exploration and preparation program for teens. It is designed to support youth in evaluating their skills and interests, preparing for their first job, and building a path to their career.
The CareerLaunch program involves one-on-one mentorships, business tours, job shadowing, and training opportunities. Recently, a group of Visalia Club members went on a field trip to Pratt Farm Management. Owner Scott Pratt took the members on a tour of his walnut processing plant to give them a greater understanding of his line of work. Members received insight about the positions both within and connected to the company; the documentation, office work, and financial aspects; the everyday processes, mechanics, and technology; and the importance of relationships with clients. These kinds of field trips allow young people to picture themselves realistically in that work environment and gain a better understanding of which roles and industries are suitable for them. These opportunities will be available for teens attending one of 15 Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Tulare County. For more information, visit www.bgcsequoias.org.
“We are honored to partner with the Taco Bell Foundation in championing the educational dreams of our young people,” said Galen Quenzer, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias. “The vision we share with the Taco Bell Foundation is one in which every young person has access to quality education and the resources they need.”
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias is one of more than 400+ youth-serving organizations that will receive a portion of the $10 million in grants being presented by the Taco Bell Foundation this year. The grants are an example of the Taco Bell Foundation’s mission to fuel young people’s boldest educational ambitions.
“We are proud to support like-minded organizations through our Local Grants Program,” said Jennifer Bradbury, Interim Executive Director of the Taco Bell Foundation. “Together with these organizations, we work to break down barriers so students nationwide can continue creating and innovating. This $10 million is going back to those in our local communities who are most hungry to learn.”
Since 1992, the Taco Bell Foundation has reached more than 4 million young people across the country and has awarded more than $110 million in grants and scholarships, focused on education and career readiness. In 2015, Taco Bell and the Taco Bell Foundation launched the Live Más Scholarship, a program aimed at empowering the nation’s young innovators and creators. In May 2021, the Taco Bell Foundation awarded $7 million in Live Más Scholarships to 420 students. For more information visit TacoBellFoundation.org.