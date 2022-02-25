Grant feeds local teens hungry to start their careers

The CareerLaunch program involves one-on-one mentorships, business tours, job shadowing, and training opportunities. Recently, a group of Visalia Club members went on a field trip to Pratt Farm Management. Owner Scott Pratt took the members on a tour of his walnut processing plant to give them a greater understanding of his line of work. Members received insight about the positions both within and connected to the company; the documentation, office work, and financial aspects; the everyday processes, mechanics, and technology; and the importance of relationships with clients. These kinds of field trips allow young people to picture themselves realistically in that work environment and gain a better understanding of which roles and industries are suitable for them. These opportunities will be available for teens attending one of 15 Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Tulare County. For more information, visit www.bgcsequoias.org.

“We are honored to partner with the Taco Bell Foundation in championing the educational dreams of our young people,” said Galen Quenzer, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias. “The vision we share with the Taco Bell Foundation is one in which every young person has access to quality education and the resources they need.”