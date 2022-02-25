Redwood’s two Mock Trial teams go head to head in county finals

Two Mock Trial teams at Redwood High School compete against each other in the county finals, one will go on to represent Tulare County in the state finals

VISALIA – Two different teams from Redwood High School in Visalia battled it out at the 2022 Tulare County Mock Trial finals on Feb. 17. Redwood’s A team prevailed over the B team and will represent Tulare County at the state finals in March.

Most of the students on Redwood’s two Mock Trial teams are enrolled in the school’s Academy of Law and Justice, a college and career readiness program that provides students with an intensive law curriculum in addition to their other courses. The teams are coached by Academy of Law and Justice teachers Jennifer McFadden and Zachary Adams.