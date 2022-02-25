St. Paul’s Anglican church breaks ground on new campus

St. Paul’s Anglican Church holds a groundbreaking ceremony Saturday Feb. 27 at Hurley Ave. and Marcin Ct.

VISALIA – While local parishioners are nearing completion of the nation’s largest Catholic church in southwest Visalia, another congregation is breaking ground on a new church just up the road.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church will be breaking ground on its new campus at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27 at the corner of Hurley Avenue and Marcin Court following the church’s Sunday worship. This is the beginning of a project the congregation has been working on since 2017.

“While over the past few years we have proved the church is much more than a building, we are excited to finally start construction on our new campus,” Rev. Robert Longbottom, St. Paul’s rector, said. “We are breaking ground on a new vision for the life and ministry of our new church.”