St. Paul’s Anglican church breaks ground on new campus

St. Paul’s Anglican Church holds a groundbreaking ceremony Saturday Feb. 27 at Hurley Ave. and Marcin Ct.
VISALIA – While local parishioners are nearing completion of the nation’s largest Catholic church in southwest Visalia, another congregation is breaking ground on a new church just up the road.
St. Paul’s Anglican Church will be breaking ground on its new campus at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27 at the corner of Hurley Avenue and Marcin Court following the church’s Sunday worship. This is the beginning of a project the congregation has been working on since 2017.
“While over the past few years we have proved the church is much more than a building, we are excited to finally start construction on our new campus,” Rev. Robert Longbottom, St. Paul’s rector, said. “We are breaking ground on a new vision for the life and ministry of our new church.”
Located on six acres next to Hurley Elementary School, the 18,000 square foot complex will include a sanctuary that holds 350 seats, a parish hall that holds 225 people, as well as a nursery, six classrooms and offices. The campus, which will cost at least $4 million, will be built in the California mission style featuring a bell tower and an interior courtyard.
“We hope this will not only be a place of worship, but a place of outreach, ministry and mission so that we can bless not only the neighborhood around us, but our community of Visalia and Tulare County,” Longbottom said.
The new campus will be the third church building in Visalia for this congregation. Founded in 1887, St. Paul’s constructed its first church building in 1894 on North Church Street in Visalia. After steady church growth for almost 60 years, the Rev. Victor Rivera assumed the rectorship in April of 1945. The church moved forward with the purchase of two lots near Main Street. In 1948, work began on the red brick church on Center and Hall streets. That church was dedicated on Sept. 11, 1949.
The Very Rev. Richard James joined St. Paul’s in 1990 and continued growing the congregation and increased their activity and presence in Tulare County. Since 2009, he led St. Paul’s through the separation from the Episcopal Church and the succeeding lawsuit as well as the transition in 2017 from the Hall Street church, which remained episcopalian after the split, to temporary worship at the First Presbyterian Church. In March 2020, Rev. Robert Longbottom became rector after James’ retirement.
“We have been on a difficult road these last few years, yet through your partnerships and God’s provision, all of our needs have been and continue to be met,” Longbottom said.
His leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic saw the church move to livestream services to the current worship space at St. Paul’s School off Goshen Avenue. Longbottom said the new campus will allow the church to continue its support of Visalia Senior Housing, Turning Point Ministries for alcohol and drug addiction, and providing free medical services for working poor and uninsured through the The Samaritan Center in Visalia.
“We’re serving our communities, from the poor to the poor in spirit, giving them a place of belonging, of worship, and of hope,” Longbottom said.
For more information on the church, visit www.spvisalia.com.