Tulare County predator recommended for parole over DA’s objection

Michael Line is recommended for parole after being convicted of sexually assaulting two victims, he cannot return to Tulare County
VISALIA – The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office expressed their objection to a parole recommendation for a man who was convicted of sexually assaulting two victims in the 1990’s.
The DA’s office state on Wednesday, Feb. 23 that via a remote hearing and over the objection of prosecutors, a California parole board recommended parole for Mitchell Line, 45, who is serving life in prison for sexually assaulting two victims in the mid-1990’s. Line is currently incarcerated at the California Institution for Men in Chino.
After midnight on Oct. 24, 1996, Line broke in to a county residence and sexually assaulted a female victim, who recognized Line during the assault. Line was arrested at his residence shortly after. While law enforcement investigated the assault, a separate victim came forward stating that Line molested her on multiple occasions, with the last sexual assault occurring at the end of 1995.
In 1997, a jury convicted Line of penetration with a foreign object, first-degree burglary and molestation of a child under 14-years-old. He was sentenced to 25 years-to-life in prison.
This was Line’s second parole hearing. The Office of the District Attorney regularly attends life parole hearings and a senior deputy district attorney argued against the inmate’s release in this case. Provisions of his recommended release include registering as a sex offender and not returning to Tulare County.