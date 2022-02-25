Tulare County predator recommended for parole over DA’s objection

Michael Line is recommended for parole after being convicted of sexually assaulting two victims, he cannot return to Tulare County

VISALIA – The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office expressed their objection to a parole recommendation for a man who was convicted of sexually assaulting two victims in the 1990’s.

The DA’s office state on Wednesday, Feb. 23 that via a remote hearing and over the objection of prosecutors, a California parole board recommended parole for Mitchell Line, 45, who is serving life in prison for sexually assaulting two victims in the mid-1990’s. Line is currently incarcerated at the California Institution for Men in Chino.