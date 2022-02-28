Correctional deputies investigate inmate’s death in detention facility

Correctional officers, EMS pronounce inmate Rodney Suell dead after a medical emergency on Sunday, Feb. 27 at the South County Detention Facility

TULARE COUNTY – Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an inmate death in the South County Detention Facility in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 27.

According to the Sheriff’s office, at approximately 5:18 a.m. correctional deputies with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office found inmate Rodney Suell, 41, suffering from a medical emergency. Deputies, along with medical staff, immediately administered first-aid and EMS was requested. EMS arrived on scene and took over life saving measures. However, they were unsuccessful. Suell was pronounced deceased. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office detectives unit took over the investigation. Suell was housed by himself. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause of death. This is still an active investigation.