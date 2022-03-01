City Council jumpstarts CarMax project

Visalia City Council approves zoning change to allow used car dealerships to locate in the Visalia Auto Plaza off Plaza Drive
VISALIA – The nation’s largest used car retailer will build a location in Visalia following a vote by the city council to make an exception on its behalf.
At its Feb. 22 meeting, the Visalia City Council amended zoning rules of the Visalia Auto Plaza to allow used car lots, opening the door for CarMax to develop a 5-acre site. Located off the Plaza Drive/Highway 198 interchange, the auto plaza is already home to Lampe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and BMW of Visalia. When the 70-acre master planned development was created in 2003, the accompanying zoning agreement restricted the Visalia Auto Plaza to only new auto sales, with used car sales and service components sales allowed only as ancillary uses. According to the staff report, the only issue would be that changes made by the Conditional Zoning Agreement (CZA) would be applicable to any future operator within the project area.
The zoning text amendment was approved on a 4-1 vote. The only vote against the change was cast by Councilmember Greg Collins who was concerned CarMax would open the door to blighted auto repair shops and rundown used car lots along the entrance to the city.
“Staff has determined that compatibility with the surrounding areas will not be detrimentally affected by the proposed changes,” the staff report reads. “The sale of used vehicles does not differ in substance from the sale of new vehicles. As it stands, existing dealerships within the Visalia Auto Plaza are already permitted to sell used vehicles, so long as it is incidental to the operation of a new auto sales dealership.”
Matthew Bruno, a partner of BP Pearla Properties, said changes in the car sales industry have made it more difficult to attract new vehicle businesses to the Visalia Auto Plaza but there has been strong interest in high-quality used car sale businesses, such as CarMax. Unlike stereotypical used car lots, Bruno said CarMax would create nicer, more permanent locations including an on-site shop and car wash to maintain and service cars for sale.
“They would still be required to meet the adopted design guidelines,” Bruno wrote in a letter to the council. “Improvements, such as landscaping and signage, would all be in conformance to the design guidelines previously approved by the past city council.”
More dealerships roll in
Developer CenterPoint Integrated Solutions plans to build a 4,292 square foot sales building, a 2,620 square foot auto service building, a 1.58-acre automobile sales lot for the display of 248 vehicles, and a 1.20-acre sales staging area for employee use only. The site will also include 86 parking spaces for customers and 150 miscellaneous parking spots.
In a Dec. 2 letter to the Planning Commission requesting the changes, engineering firm QK argued the CZA for the Visalia Auto Plaza was developed in 2003 before the CarMax model was envisioned “which may have been the reason at the time for excluding standalone used car dealerships.” The letter also points out the car dealer model now is more predicated on the type, size and amenities of the facility than whether or not the dealer specializes in new or used cars.
The auto sales landscape has also changed a lot in the last two years. With the exception of the price of gas, no product has seen a higher price increase than used vehicles. The cost of used cars and trucks increased by 40% from January 2021 to January 2022 compared with a 12% increase in new cars over the same period, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index. The price of both new and used cars have been inflated as factories could not keep up with the demand for new car orders during the pandemic, making used cars more valuable and marketable.
Putting the brakes on production
A major factor affecting the production capacity of automakers was a worldwide shortage of microchips. According to Kelly Blue Book, the average new car contains more than 100 microchips, controlling everything from engine timing to climate settings. The companies who manufacture the chips shut down factories in the early days of the pandemic to protect their workers. When they reopened, the economic slowdown forced automakers to trim their orders. When Americans began re-emerging from the pandemic induced economic coma, those factories were overwhelmed by the demand and have been unable to ramp production back up forcing automakers to slow or even stop production at many of their factories. Financial experts don’t see the situation getting any better until 2023 at the earliest.
Those factors could mean record years for CarMax and significant taxes for the city. As part of its application for the zoning change, CenterPoint presented the council the potential benefits of CarMax locating in town based on an economic study done for the used car retailer’s plan to locate on Mooney Boulevard. The key findings of the study suggested sales tax revenues of approximately $680,000 per year and property tax revenue of approximately $60,400 per year. It also anticipated the retailer would create 96 permanent jobs, with 52 of those employees living within the city limits.
The Visalia Auto Plaza, officially located at the southwest corner of E. Crowley Avenue and N. Neeley Street, may have been the last chance for CarMax to locate in Visalia. Of the city’s three car dealer designated areas, the other two, both located on Ben Maddox, from Tulare Avenue to Noble Avenue, and another from Mineral King Avenue to Main Street, are built out. That was already the case two years ago when CarMax attempted to develop a site on Mooney Boulevard.
In 2019, CarMax requested to develop a used car sales and service center on a five-acre parcel on the southwest corner of South Mooney Boulevard and West Visalia Parkway. On June 22, 2020, the Visalia Planning Commission denied the Conditional Use Permit, and recommended denial of the Zone Text Amendment to the Visalia City Council. An appeal of the Conditional Use Permit was filed by the applicant on June 30, 2020, to be heard in conjunction with the Zone Text Amendment recommendation. In August 2020, the city council denied the appeal and the Zone Text Amendment request after local car dealers said they were never given an opportunity to locate on Mooney Boulevard. Then councilmembers Steve Nelsen and Brian Poochigian suggested CarMax locate at the Visalia Auto Plaza instead of Mooney Boulevard.
“As such, the Visalia Auto Plaza is the only viable auto mall in which a CarMax can be located,” the staff report states. “However, since the proposed CarMax dealership would sell only used automobiles, it is currently prohibited from locating within the Visalia Auto Plaza.”