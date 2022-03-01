City Council jumpstarts CarMax project

Visalia City Council approves zoning change to allow used car dealerships to locate in the Visalia Auto Plaza off Plaza Drive

VISALIA – The nation’s largest used car retailer will build a location in Visalia following a vote by the city council to make an exception on its behalf.

At its Feb. 22 meeting, the Visalia City Council amended zoning rules of the Visalia Auto Plaza to allow used car lots, opening the door for CarMax to develop a 5-acre site. Located off the Plaza Drive/Highway 198 interchange, the auto plaza is already home to Lampe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and BMW of Visalia. When the 70-acre master planned development was created in 2003, the accompanying zoning agreement restricted the Visalia Auto Plaza to only new auto sales, with used car sales and service components sales allowed only as ancillary uses. According to the staff report, the only issue would be that changes made by the Conditional Zoning Agreement (CZA) would be applicable to any future operator within the project area.

The zoning text amendment was approved on a 4-1 vote. The only vote against the change was cast by Councilmember Greg Collins who was concerned CarMax would open the door to blighted auto repair shops and rundown used car lots along the entrance to the city.