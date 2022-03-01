Exeter Chamber ushers in fresh change to award season

Exeter Chamber of Commerce hosts “taste of” banquet style at their March 26 award ceremony where nominees will be announced that night

EXETER – The Exeter Chamber of Commerce is embracing change by altering the way city awardees are honored. Gone are the days of surprise visits with balloons and confetti, and in are the days of drum rolls and suspense.

At the Exeter Chamber’s Awards Banquet on March 26, and in honor of 100 years of service, the chamber will be honoring Man / Woman of the Year, Business of the year, The Heritage Award, Recycler of the Year. And for the first time ever, Non-Profit Organization of the Year.

Ensuring inclusivity the chamber is also adding a “taste of” banquet style which will incorporate restaurants from around the community.

This event will give participants the opportunity to showcase their popular items and spotlight the hard work of these community contributors. You can expect to see businesses such as Hometown Emporium, East Meet West, Exeter Coffee Co, Exeter Whistle Stop, Rick’s Trio, Monet’s, Bell Craft Brew Co., among others.

The food and surprises will add elements of fun and surprise to what is sure to be an evening of celebration. Tickets are $60 each and are available for purchase at The Exeter Chamber of Commerce or online. Some tickets may be available for $75 at the door.

Tickets are available online on Eventbrite or in-person at The Exeter Chamber of Commerce at 101 W. Pine Street, Exeter Ca 93221.