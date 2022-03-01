Porterville doc is selected as one of 66 CNO’s to Know in U.S.

Sierra View Medical Center Dr. Jeffery Hudson-Covolo is awarded for Excellence in Leadership, and was one of 66 CNOs in the country to be mentioned in the Becker’s Healthcare CNO to Know list

PORTERVILLE – Dr. Jeffery Hudson-Covolo, Chief Nursing Officer of Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville, was honored with the Association of California Nurse Leaders’ award for Excellence in Leadership, and was one of 66 CNOs in the country to be mentioned in the Becker’s Healthcare CNO to Know list.

Being one of 66 CNOs listed in the Becker’s Healthcare CNOs to Know list means Dr. Hudson stood out from more than the 37,474 other Chief Nursing Officers in the country. The list was created to highlight the achievements of nursing leaders who have led clinical teams and provided quality care during stressful periods of Covid-19 surges throughout the pandemic.

“Being recognized at any level cannot happen without the significant amount of people I have the privilege to lead and collaborate with across so many levels,” Hudson-Covolo said. “I am elated to be recognized for what I am able to ‘bring to the table’ that highlights work in The Sierra View Local Healthcare District and across organizations in the central valley, California, and the United States.”