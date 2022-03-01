Porterville doc is selected as one of 66 CNO’s to Know in U.S.

Sierra View Medical Center Dr. Jeffery Hudson-Covolo is awarded for Excellence in Leadership, and was one of 66 CNOs in the country to be mentioned in the Becker’s Healthcare CNO to Know list
PORTERVILLE – Dr. Jeffery Hudson-Covolo, Chief Nursing Officer of Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville, was honored with the Association of California Nurse Leaders’ award for Excellence in Leadership, and was one of 66 CNOs in the country to be mentioned in the Becker’s Healthcare CNO to Know list.
Being one of 66 CNOs listed in the Becker’s Healthcare CNOs to Know list means Dr. Hudson stood out from more than the 37,474 other Chief Nursing Officers in the country. The list was created to highlight the achievements of nursing leaders who have led clinical teams and provided quality care during stressful periods of Covid-19 surges throughout the pandemic.
“Being recognized at any level cannot happen without the significant amount of people I have the privilege to lead and collaborate with across so many levels,” Hudson-Covolo said. “I am elated to be recognized for what I am able to ‘bring to the table’ that highlights work in The Sierra View Local Healthcare District and across organizations in the central valley, California, and the United States.”
Dr. Hudson-Covolo is also SVMC’s Vice President of Patient Care Services. He has been with the hospital for eight years and has an extensive background in nurse leadership roles. He was elected to the Association of California Nurse Leaders Board of Directors, where he represented Central California from 2018-2020. He is also the chair of the Tulare County WorkForce Investment Board Healthcare Advisory and the founding Designated Institutional Official for SVMC’s Graduate Medical Education program.
“Being a servant leader is about establishing relationships to be able to build mutual trust and respect,” Hudson-Covolo said. “This framework leads to teams being able to be resilient and masterful during a crisis or providing healthcare on an everyday basis.”
Not only was he mentioned in the Becker’s Healthcare Review this month, but he was also presented with the award of Excellence in Leadership at the Association of California Nurse Leaders (ACNL) annual meeting, held in Anaheim last month.
Last year, Dr. Hudson-Covolo received the Nurse of the Year Award for Excellence in Leadership by the Nursing Leadership Coalition of the Central San Joaquin Valley and was inducted into the Central San Joaquin Valley Nursing Hall of Fame.
“Nurses collectively have gone through many changes and processes in the last two years,” Hudson-Covolo said. “They have worked exhaustively to meet the demands of every patient needing a nurse. The focus is now on nurses who need time to heal and gain resilience to be able to give more.”