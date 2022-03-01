Tulare County considered high risk in new Covid metrics

COVID-19 cases in Tulare County stretch over 20 per 100,000 residents making the county high risk for infections according to new CDC metrics

TULARE COUNTY – According to new CDC guidance, over 70% of the U.S. live in areas where healthy individuals no longer need to wear masks indoors. This, however, does not include Tulare County.

New CDC metrics for measuring community levels of Covid-19 include no recommendation for areas with low or medium community levels to continue masking indoors. Tulare County, along with much of the Central Valley, currently has a high community level, according to the CDC’s website.

Covid-19 community levels are measured through a combination of three metrics: new Covid-19 cases, new Covid-19 hospital admissions and percent of hospital beds occupied by Covid-19 patients, all per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.