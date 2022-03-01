Valley water agencies ask for more water now and in the future

Millerton Lake, which releases water to both the Delta-Mendota and Friant-Kern canals, is currently holding about 269,000 acre feet of water, just over half of the reservoir’s capacity, according to the Bureau of Reclamation. That’s about 30% below the historical average for this time of year but about 93% of the 15-year average.

The situation was more dire for the San Luis & Delta-Mendota Water Authority which operates and maintains the Delta-Mendota Canal, which carries water stored at Friant Dam southeasterly to the Mendota Pool east of Fresno. The water authority’s contractors would receive 0% of its Class 1 water under the Bureau of Reclamation’s initial allocation. In the last decade, the authority says it has received allocations below 20% six times and allocations of 75% and above only twice, reinforcing California’s rainfall and snowpack patterns are changing and that water management strategies need to adapt.

“The challenge before us demands long-term and sustainable solutions – we must invest in the maintenance, improvement and restoration of our critical infrastructure that serves as the backbone of California, we must increase our ability to store water during those flood years for the droughts we know will come, and we must improve the operational flexibility of our system so that we can respond to the challenges each water year presents,” said Federico Barajas, executive director of the San Luis & Delta-Mendota Water Authority.

Barajas said the federal and state governments have significant amounts of money to invest in infrastructure, as evidenced by the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act passed by Congress in November and Gov. Newsom’s proposed 2022-23 budget. The $550 billion bill has allocated just under $90 billion for infrastructure projects. About $20 billion of the state’s $43 billion surplus is open for projects statewide. In fact, the state has already collected $12 billion in taxes over the state’s spending limit for the year, which can automatically be used to finance infrastructure projects from the general fund.

“[These] give us hope that these long-term solutions may be initiated,” Barajas said. “However, the time to invest is now – we cannot allow this moment to pass without meaningful action to build water resilience for the communities and ecosystems served by the Authority’s member agencies.”

As the water year progresses, changes in hydrology and opportunities to deliver additional water will influence future allocations. Reclamation will continue to track hydrology and may adjust basin-specific allocations if conditions warrant an update. Water supply updates are posted on the Bureau of Reclamation’s California-Great Basin Region’s website.