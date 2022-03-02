VUSD to unmask students beginning March 14

Visalia Unified will no longer require students and staff to wear masks on its campuses following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement to lift the mandate statewide

VISALIA – Tulare County’s largest school district will soon lift its requirement for students and staff to wear masks on campus, following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement that mask mandates in schools will end March 12.

Gov. Newsom and state officials made the announcement on Feb. 28. In his remarks, Newsom also announced an end to the indoor mask mandate. As of March 1, masks are no longer required for unvaccinated individuals, but will be strongly recommended for all individuals in most indoor settings. Masks will still be required for everyone in high transmission settings like public transit, emergency shelters, health care settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and long-term care facilities. As always, local jurisdictions may have additional requirements beyond the state guidance.

“California continues to adjust our policies based on the latest data and science, applying what we’ve learned over the past two years to guide our response to the pandemic,” Newsom said in a released statement. “Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high. We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward.”