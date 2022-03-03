Tulare County ranks fourth in the state in heavy drinking, unemployment

Substance abuse prevention program links excessive drinking to unemployment in addition to other factors

TULARE COUNTY – Tulare County recently ranked fourth on a list of California counties with the highest ratios of heavy drinking to unemployment.

The study, conducted nationwide by the American Addiction Centers’ National Rehab Directory, found that California ranks 23rd in the country when it comes to rates of unemployed people who drink heavily. Alaska placed first and Utah placed last.

Of California counties, Tulare County ranked as No. 4–the highest in the Central Valley–with 50,843 excessive drinkers and a 9.6% unemployment rate. Imperial County placed first with nearly 20,000 excessive drinkers and an 18.3% unemployment rate, and Santa Clara placed last with 210,252 excessive drinkers and an unemployment rate of 2.5%.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration defines heavy alcohol use as binge drinking, or drinking until your blood alcohol concentration (BAC) is at least 0.08 percent, five or more days out of the month.

“The stress that unemployment causes, this disruption of not having a reliable income source–it creates stress among adults,” said Aide Sanchez, prevention program manager at The National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence of Tulare County. “When you have children that rely on you to provide for them and you can’t, and you’re already dealing with issues like depression, it adds to it. They’re needing an escape outlet.”