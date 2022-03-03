Visalia Council OKs new city districts for 2022 election

Boundaries slightly changed as city is able to rebalance population shifts over the last decade and create a second district with a Hispanic majority of eligible voters

VISALIA – Few Visalia residents will be voting in a different district this November after the city council approved a new map to rebalance population shifts over the last decade.

At its Feb. 22 meeting, the Visalia City Council approved a new map redrawing its political boundaries following a six month process that included six public hearings. The city had to complete the redistricting process by April 17 in order to give city council candidates enough time to file for the first election under the new districts in November.

The new map, numbered 106b, rebalanced the city’s population following the 2020 Census, divided the city along more vertical lines, and added another Latino majority district. The city’s current map had shifted with population changes in the last decade as the city expanded north. This created uneven districts as District 1 was nearly 20% larger than District 4. Under state and federal law, political boundaries are not allowed to deviate between the largest and smallest district by more than 10%, according to consultant Ken Chawkins with National Demographics Corporation (NDC). The new map also extended Districts 1 and 5 further south out of the council’s desire to get away from a north-south split in the city.