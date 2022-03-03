Visalia Unified student wins Spelling Bee

Seventh grader Bryce Melgar wins Tulare County Spelling Championship to earn a spot at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May

TULARE COUNTY – A Ridgeview Middle School student hit a verbal homerun at Valley Strong Ballpark on March 1.

Bryce Melgar, a seventh-grade student at Ridgeview Middle School in Visalia, won the 2022 Tulare County Spelling Championship at the home of the Visalia Rawhide in downtown Visalia. Melgar’s winning word was “Neolithic,” the name for the latter part of the Stone Age when humans made tools with a point or edge between 4,000 and 2,000 BCE. Other words Melgar spelled throughout the 22-round competition were “nubuck,” a suede-like leather, “fission,” the act of splitting something into two or more parts, and “scullery,” a small room behind the kitchen used for washing dishes.

Bryce will represent Tulare County at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.

Yong Lee, an eighth-grade student from Sycamore Valley Academy in Visalia, finished in second place followed by third place finisher Ivan Campos Hernandez, a seventh-grade student from Washington Elementary School in Lindsay. This year, 90 spellers from grades four through eight participated in the competition from schools throughout the county.