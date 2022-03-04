California sales for hybrid/electric cars increase as oil prices rise

Kern County calls for increase in oil and gas drilling permits to insulate drivers from expected spike due to Russian invasion of Ukraine

CALIFORNIA – California’s lofty goal of phasing out petroleum-powered cars by 2035 may be a lot easier than originally anticipated as Californians are already struggling with higher gas prices and bracing for $5 per gallon fuel to be the rule rather than the exception.

In the past year, the average price for gasoline in California has climbed from $3.08 in January 2021 to $4.80 as of Feb 25, 2022, a jump of almost 40%. The California New Car Dealers Association reported nearly a quarter of new purchases of vehicles in 2021 were in the hybrid /electric category as oil and gas prices in the state continued to punish motorists. By comparison, the market share for alternative fuel vehicles was around 9% in 2017. Plug-in hybrids’ share of the market went from 1.9% of sales in 2020 to 3.3% last year as more carmakers offered the product. Now electric trucks are hitting the market and have been heavily advertised.

Californians are using less gas than they used to pump. In 2015, the state recorded just over 15 billion gallons sold in California or about 4.4 million gallons a day, down from a high of 8 million gallons per day in 2006, according to the the Energy Information Agency. In 2021, the latest figures available, the state showed that number had fallen to 3.7 million gallons a day sold but still up from pandemic numbers in mid-2020 of 2.7 million gallons a day following the Governor’s stay at home order. Experts say this is in large part due to a shift to higher-mileage per gallon vehicles including the ramp-up of non-petroleum cars.