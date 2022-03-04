Farmersville city budget sees major increase due to sales tax

The 2020-2021 fiscal year audit points to a $6 million increase to the city’s budget over the previous year thanks to consumer spending, cannabis sales tax and grant reimbursements

FARMERSVILLE – Consumer spending in Farmersville became a major boon for the city’s 2020-2021 fiscal year, according to their most recent audit. According to the audit – which reviews the city’s budget from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021 – Farmersville experienced a 56% increase in sales tax growth, despite forecasts that anticipated slower or minimal growth.

The audit, conducted by Price Paige and Company, was presented to the Farmersville City Council on Monday, Feb. 28. They stated that the growth in sales tax – which benefits the city’s largest discretionary fund, the general fund – came from a handful of businesses in Farmersville.

“As a percentage, the growth appears weighty, yet as an overall dollar amount, while the increases are helpful they are not enough to result in large operational changes in the city,” the audit reads.

Changes in revenue like this are delicate, the audit noted, and often dramatically changed by factors such as small changes in legislation, market share, business ownership or supply chain delays. “For this reason, the city has adopted, and continues to execute, a conservative budgetary approach,” the audit states.