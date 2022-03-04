Tulare Outlets expects Under Armour opening in old Dress Barn

Sports clothing retail begins work to remodel and open in former Dressbarn space at Tulare Outlets

TULARE – Two years after announcing it would open a location at the Tulare Outlets, Under Armour could finally open in the next few months.

The sports clothing company has been issued a permit to begin remodeling the former Dressbarn storefront at the outlet mall. Under Armour, Inc. is an American sports equipment company that manufactures footwear, sports and casual apparel. Tulare Outlets, owned by Craig Realty, is the fifth largest business in Tulare, with property valued at $41 million.

News of the company’s Tulare intentions in April 2020 announcement was surprising when, just a week earlier, the company announced it would incur up to $525 million in restructuring charges to rebalance its cash flow. The restructuring included $290 million to forego the opening of a flagship store in New York City while pursuing sublet options for the long-term lease.

All of the company’s stores, including full price and outlets, remained closed through the first few months of the pandemic but more than half reopened by the summer 2020. In 2021, the company lowered its initial estimates of the plan from $525 million down to $514 million thanks to a 27% increase in revenue, including a 29% increase in North America, which led to a net income of $360 million for the year.

Under Armour’s store concept started in 1996 when CEO and founder Kevin Plank created the original performance T-shirt that regulated body temperature to make athletes cooler, drier, lighter, and better. Since that first T-shirt, Under Armour has grown into the most innovative brand in all of sports with gear for men, women and youth.