Tulare Outlets expects Under Armour opening in old Dress Barn

Sports clothing retail begins work to remodel and open in former Dressbarn space at Tulare Outlets
TULARE – Two years after announcing it would open a location at the Tulare Outlets, Under Armour could finally open in the next few months.
The sports clothing company has been issued a permit to begin remodeling the former Dressbarn storefront at the outlet mall. Under Armour, Inc. is an American sports equipment company that manufactures footwear, sports and casual apparel. Tulare Outlets, owned by Craig Realty, is the fifth largest business in Tulare, with property valued at $41 million.
News of the company’s Tulare intentions in April 2020 announcement was surprising when, just a week earlier, the company announced it would incur up to $525 million in restructuring charges to rebalance its cash flow. The restructuring included $290 million to forego the opening of a flagship store in New York City while pursuing sublet options for the long-term lease.
All of the company’s stores, including full price and outlets, remained closed through the first few months of the pandemic but more than half reopened by the summer 2020. In 2021, the company lowered its initial estimates of the plan from $525 million down to $514 million thanks to a 27% increase in revenue, including a 29% increase in North America, which led to a net income of $360 million for the year.
Under Armour’s store concept started in 1996 when CEO and founder Kevin Plank created the original performance T-shirt that regulated body temperature to make athletes cooler, drier, lighter, and better. Since that first T-shirt, Under Armour has grown into the most innovative brand in all of sports with gear for men, women and youth.
The sports store will fill a 8,000-square foot space formerly occupied by Dressbarn. The parent for the women’s clothing store, Ascena, announced last May that it was closing all 650 of its Dressbarn stores to shed $300 million in lease liability. Ascena announced on Feb. 19, 2020 that it had successfully completed the wind down of all stores including Tulare and Visalia. All Dressbarn stores have now been closed, and the Dressbarn intellectual property assets and its ecommerce business have been sold and transitioned to its new owner.
Simply Brewing on East Main
Just as beer enthusiasts re-emerge from the pandemic they will find there are more options for them in downtown Visalia. Simply Brewing Co., a homegrown production brewery, recently announced construction is underway to open a taproom soon at 601 E. Main St. in the city’s micro-brewery district.
The new brews will be served in the building adjacent to Stacked Bar and Grill and Barrelhouse Brewing Company and will feature both beer and ciders. The brewery has been serving its beers at local events for several years, including 2019 and 2020 at the Dorkapalooza beer and brats event held each July in Exeter. Simply’s offerings included Justin’s Red, English Best Beer, Cran-Apple Cider, Citra APA, Blonde Roast, and Apple Ale.
The news comes a month after Long Shot opened their long-anticipated brewery around the corner at 706 E. Acequia Ave. All three breweries are just down the street from Brewbaker’s, Visalia’s well established pub, and Sequoia Brewing, the Fresno-based craft brewer whose beers are inspired by California’s popular national parks.
The Nest to nurture local creativity
Downtown Visalia will soon be home to The Nest, a business incubator for creative start-ups. The Nest is the brainchild of Wilson Reniers who plans to remodel the historic brick building at 400 N. Johnson Street into a multi-use building to house an array of artistic, authentic and artisan businesses. Reniers, an industrial designer by trade, and his wife, a filmmaker, say the project is awaiting for approval from the city to begin construction at the corner of School Avenue and Johnson Street, across the street from the 1852 Visalia indoor soccer and beer pub complex.
“The first phase will include an art gallery, film production studio, and offices. The next phase will bring in food to the creative landscape including a coffee cart, ghost kitchens and farmers market produce,” Reniers said. “We want to be an incubator for start-up businesses.”
A website for The Nest is on the way. Another company, Mid State, will also be located in the 16,000 square foot building. Wilson said Mid State plans to offer 3D printing and produce podcasts at the site.
Bravo Farms returns to Visalia
Bravo Farms is returning to downtown Visalia. The city of Visalia has issued permits to remodel the former bank at 500 W. Main St., across the street from the Suncrest turned Citizens Bank branch, into a new Bravo Farms location. The restaurateur previously operated the Bravo Farms Steakhouse on Willis Street from 2012 until 2019, when it was leased by Davorn’s Place, a popular Thai eatery. Bravo Farms also operates a restaurant at the Tulare Outlets, a restaurant and vintage cheese factory off Highway 99 in Traver, and a gift store, eatery and tourist stop in Kettleman City.
Kraft hiring 22 as part of expansion
New owner of Kraft Tulare, Lactalis, is hiring 22 new employees as it begins its expansion and modernization project at its plant off Highway 99, according to company spokesman Chris Bona.
Already the world’s leader in cheese production, Lactalis acquired a portfolio of iconic cheese brands from Kraft including Cracker Barrel, Breakstone’s, Knudsen, Hoffman’s and a perpetual license for the use of the Kraft brand in natural, grated and international cheeses. Lactalis also acquired the Cheez Whiz brand outside the United States, Canada, Mexico, Venezuela and the Philippines and a license for the use of the Velveeta brand in natural and international cheeses. The acquisition included approximately 750 employees and three production facilities located in Tulare, Calif., Walton, N.Y. and Wausau, Wisc. The Kraft/Lactalis plant in Tulare currently employs around 250.
Packing house house under construction
Valley packing house player M Park Inc. is planning to relocate from Orange Cove to Visalia. Permits for the new M Park citrus packing house were issued in January for a large 153,000-square foot complex including a 52,217 square foot cold storage facility. The project is valued at $15.4 million. Located at 31932 Road 60, the packing house sits just west of Highway 99 and north of Betty Drive interchange. The new facility will be a massive expansion for M Park’s business 30,000 square foot facility in Orange Cove. In fall 2017, M Park bought Lo Bue Bros. packing house and citrus acreage in Lindsay to improve their domestic business but Lo Bue Bros. did not sell them the family name.
M Park is owned by Alex and Daniel Kim, a father and son duo that focuses on exporting citrus to Asian markets, especially their native country of Korea, the number one importer of citrus. The family splits their efforts between packing house operations in the Valley and handling the imports once they arrive in Korea.