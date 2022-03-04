Visalia Unified hires new superintendent after national search

District’s new head of education will be announced at the March 8 school board meeting; meet and greet will be held March 9 at VTEC

VISALIA – Visalia Unified has hired a new permanent superintendent following a nationwide search that began in August 2021.

Visalia Unified spokesperson Kim Batty said the district will introduce the new superintendent at the March 8 school board meeting. Parents wanting to meet the district’s new head of education will have another opportunity at a meet and greet the following day. The district sent out an invitation to the community for a Meet the New Superintendent event from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9 at the VTEC High School Arboretum located at 2245 S. Linwood Ave. in Visalia.

The successful search for a new lead administrator was handled by the Tulare County Office of Education and personally overseen by Tulare County Superintendent of Schools Tim Hire, who met his own deadline of presenting the new hire to the community at the first regular meeting in March.

Hire built the profile for the ideal candidate by surveying 1,400 parents, staff, students and community members last September. The online questionnaire revealed that VUSD stakeholders were looking for a proven leader with a clear vision who can bring the district together by refocusing on improving student achievement rather than staying in-line with legal statutes.

“They want someone who is charismatic, bold and can make the tough decisions and stand by them in the face of adversity,” Hire told the board last October.