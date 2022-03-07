Boys Basketball: Cougars end Pioneers playoff run

Mt. Whitney loses at home to Rancho Cucamonga in the first round of the Division II State Playoffs

VISALIA – Mt. Whitney lost just its second home game of the year March 1, unfortunately it came in the opening round of the Division II boys basketball state championships.

The Pioneers playoff run came to an end when Mt. Whitney lost to the Rancho Cucamonga Cougars 61-57, a rare sight this season for the Pioneers’ home crowd. Mt. Whitney ends the season with a 30-3 record, a West Yosemite League title, a Valley Title, a rare appearance in the state championship bracket, and hosting a state playoff game.

Rancho Cucamonga’s Brandon Aguirre scored his team’s first points of the game and led the Cougars with 23 points as he and teammate Shadale Knight attacked the Pioneers defense from behind the arc. The two helped the Cougars extend their 3-point lead in the first quarter to 10 by halftime.

The Pioneers ended the first half trailing 39-27 but came out in the third quarter with an increased intensity on defense. Both teams were held to just 9 points in the third quarter before Mt. Whitney outshot Ranch Cucamonga 21-13 in the fourth quarter. Joey Saavedra and Carter Glick pushed the Pioneers offense forward with back to back plays. Keith Bailey Jr. wreaked havoc on Rancho Cucamonga in the second half of the game stealing the ball any chance he could get.