Boys Soccer: Tritons points prevail over Rangers in state playoffs

Pacific ends red hot Rangers’ run with 4-3 win in opening round of Division II state playoffs

VISALIA – The Rangers were on a 12-game winning streak which catapulted them to a home game in the state playoffs before getting stuck by the Tritons.

The third seeded Redwood Rangers nearly completed a late-game comeback to continue their historic run but the Pacific Tritons of Oxnard, Calif. held on in the second half for a 4-3 win March 1 in the opening round of the Division II Southern California Soccer Championship.

The Tritons had the first kickoff at Mineral King Bowl but the Rangers came out ready to play in front of their home crowd, as Redwood’s Josh Saesee scored in the eighth minute. Pacific answered on a throw-in header by Michel Sauceda a minute later to tie the game at 1-1.

Throughout the first half the two teams seemed evenly matched. Both teams would get close to scoring, but were eventually stopped by tough defense. The Rangers finally got their chance in the 22nd minute after getting a break away play and drawing a foul which was awarded a free kick. The Rangers lined up to kick, but just missed the goal, hitting the cross bar and ending their scoring opportunity. Both teams tried to score before the end of the first half, but were unsuccessful in doing so.