Early morning collision leaves driver critically injured

Unknown female driver drifts into oncoming traffic on State Route 137 leaving themselves critically injured
TULARE COUNTY – In the early morning hours of Saturday, March 5 a 30-year-old female driver let her car drift into oncoming traffic. The collision left herself critically injured but the 75-year-old driver in the other car suffered only minor injuries and sought their own aid.
According to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) collision report, at approximately 3:33 a.m., officers from the Visalia area responded to a call of a traffic collision on State Route 137 east of Road 168, with medical personnel responding. During the initial investigation it was determined a silver Honda Civic was traveling westbound on State Route 137, east of Road 168. The vehicle was traveling at an unknown speed.
The driver of the Honda allowed the vehicle to travel to the left, into the eastbound lane of State Route 137. At the same time there was a BMW X5, traveling eastbound on State Route 137 within the eastbound lane. The Honda traveled directly into the path of the BMW causing a crash. The driver of the Honda was unconscious in the vehicle and had to be extracted by American Ambulance paramedics. The driver sustained major injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Kaweah Delta Hospital.
CHP states that drugs and/or alcohol do appear to be a factor in this crash. This crash remains under investigation.
CHP Collision Reports
Monday, March 7
At approximately 1:45 a.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Visalia office responded to a call of a traffic collision on State Route 63 at Friden Avenue, with medical personnel responding. Upon arrival, it was discovered the crash involved an unoccupied parked truck tractor which had been hit by a high speed Toyota Altima, which had been traveling northbound on State Route 63 and had swerved onto the west shoulder. The solo occupant, identified as Alexander Lozano, 26, from Visalia, sustained major injuries as a result of the crash. Lozano was transported by ambulance to the Kaweah Health Medical Center hospital in Visalia. Lozano was suspected of being under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and arrested for misdemeanor DUI. Lozano was released into the care of the hospital for treatment.
Friday, March 4
At approximately 9:50 p.m., officers of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Visalia Area Office responded to a call of a multi-vehicle traffic collision on State Route 99 southbound north of Betty Drive. It was determined to be a fatal collision involving three vehicles with one driver suffering fatal injuries. A 26-year-old male out of Sacramento, Calif., was driving a 2014 Toyota Camry, on State Route 99 southbound just north of Betty Drive. For reasons yet to be determined, the driver was unable to maintain control of his vehicle as it spun out across all southbound lanes and struck the center concrete wall. After colliding into the wall, the Toyota was struck by two additional vehicles. The first vehicle, a 2013 Cadillac CT6, driven by Raul Gomez, 38, from Visalia, and a 2016 Freightliner Truck Tractor, driven by Alvaro Beltran, 50, from Visalia. As a result of this collision, the driver of the Toyota suffered fatal injuries while Gomez and Beltran were uninjured. DUI was not a factor on the part of Gomez or Beltran, but remains unknown on the driver of the Toyota, pending toxicology results. The investigation is ongoing.
Wednesday, March 2
At approximately 11:50 p.m., officers of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Visalia Area Office responded to a call of a traffic collision involving a vehicle versus bridge abutment on Avenue 384 west of Road 88. It was determined to be a fatal collision involving a solo vehicle which struck a concrete bridge abutment. A 31-year-old female out of Reedley, was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion, on Avenue 384 in a easterly direction just west of Road 88. For reasons yet to be determined, the driver was unable to maintain control of her vehicle and allowed it to run off the road to her immediate left. After running off the road, the vehicle struck an concrete bridge abutment on the north shoulder of Avenue 384. As a result, the driver sustained fatal injuries. The driver was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the collision. It appears alcohol was a factor and the investigation is ongoing.