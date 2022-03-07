Early morning collision leaves driver critically injured

Unknown female driver drifts into oncoming traffic on State Route 137 leaving themselves critically injured

TULARE COUNTY – In the early morning hours of Saturday, March 5 a 30-year-old female driver let her car drift into oncoming traffic. The collision left herself critically injured but the 75-year-old driver in the other car suffered only minor injuries and sought their own aid.

According to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) collision report, at approximately 3:33 a.m., officers from the Visalia area responded to a call of a traffic collision on State Route 137 east of Road 168, with medical personnel responding. During the initial investigation it was determined a silver Honda Civic was traveling westbound on State Route 137, east of Road 168. The vehicle was traveling at an unknown speed.

The driver of the Honda allowed the vehicle to travel to the left, into the eastbound lane of State Route 137. At the same time there was a BMW X5, traveling eastbound on State Route 137 within the eastbound lane. The Honda traveled directly into the path of the BMW causing a crash. The driver of the Honda was unconscious in the vehicle and had to be extracted by American Ambulance paramedics. The driver sustained major injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Kaweah Delta Hospital.

CHP states that drugs and/or alcohol do appear to be a factor in this crash. This crash remains under investigation.