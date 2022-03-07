Former fair CEO Pamela Myock fired for alleged financial abuse

Former Tulare County Fair CEO Pamela Fyock is fired as acting CEO of the Sacramento County Fair after audits reveal questionable reimbursements she gave herself totalling hundreds of thousands of dollars from both fairs

SACRAMENTO – The former Tulare County Fair CEO has been fired from the Sacramento County Fair after audits revealed financial irregularities and mismanagement.

Pamela Fyock was dismissed as acting CEO of the Sacramento County Fair by the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), which oversees county fairs through its Division of Marketing Services’ Fairs & Exposition. Fyock’s firing comes just three months before the Sacramento County Fair, slated for May 26-30.

CDFA conducted audits of both fairs, officially referring to Tulare as the 24th and Sacramento the 52nd District Agricultural Associations (DAA), beginning in 2020 and continuing into 2021 after a Tulare County Fair board member raised concerns about “Employee A” issuing checks to herself without documentation or approval from the board. Sources close to the fair confirmed Fyock is the “Employee A” mentioned in both audits.

Auditors said Fyock reimbursed herself about half of a million dollars between the two fairs, including 91 checks for $256,495 from the Tulare County and 74 checks and fund transfers totaling $242,554 from the Sacramento County Fair. Of those checks, auditors said Fyock was unable to show documentation to justify $73,973 in Tulare County and $107,230 in Sacramento County. Another $20,621 in reimbursements from Tulare County used the same receipt two and three times.

The CDFA Performance Audit Update has been on the Tulare County Fair Board’s meeting agendas for more than a year. The board reviewed its responses to the audit last January and February. Tulare County Fair CEO Dena Rizzardo said she and the board members would not be making any comments regarding the audit or its findings.

Fyock was hired by the Tulare County Fair in 2013 after turning around the Sacramento Fair where she set attendance records and helped the fair find its financial footing. She ran both fairs between 2017-2020. She officially left the Tulare County Fair in November 2019 and officially took over operations of the Sacramento County Fair in January 2020.

Officials from the Sacramento County Fair did not return calls as of press time.