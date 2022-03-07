Lt. Gov. makes historic visit to Visalia, talks trade at citrus showcase

Kounalakis is the first female lieutenant governor and the first in her office to visit Visalia since Valley native Cruz Bustamante in the early 2000s. Prior to being sworn in as the 50th lieutenant governor on Jan. 7, 2019, Kounalakis, a Democrat, served as an ambassador during the Obama Administration. From 2010 to 2013, she served as US Ambassador to the Republic of Hungary and in 2015 published an acclaimed memoir, “Madam Ambassador, Three Years of Diplomacy, Dinner Parties and Democracy in Budapest.”

Kounalakis had never considered running for office until after she returned from her work overseas. She eventually decided to run for Lt. Gov., which is elected separately from the Governor in California, and was elected to serve under Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2018.

“Even I wasn’t quite sure what I would be doing as lieutenant governor,” Kounalakis said.

She said a big part of the office is working in public higher education. Following a bill she supported and signed by Newsom, the lieutenant governor is now the only person who serves on the University of California Board of Regents, the Board of Trustees of the California State University system, and the Board of Governors of California Community Colleges with a combined enrollment of about 2.8 million students.

“This land of opportunity has existed for immigrant families to get an education, and then to use that innovation, that education and that can do spirit. That is what has created not just the American dream for my family but is the California story,” she said.

More important to the growers at the Citrus Showcase, Kounalakis is the state’s representative for International Affairs and Trade, where she has led trade missions to Mexico City and Delhi, India, where she worked to increase imports of California almonds. She said one in five jobs in California can be attributed to imports and exports, foreign direct investment and tourism. Kounalakis said 40% of all cargo containers coming into the United States enter through the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles. She also gave a more obscure reference about the port of Hueneme in Ventura County, where 3 billion bananas are offloaded from ships every year, equal to 10 bananas for every man, woman and child in the nation.