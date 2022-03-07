Sheriff detectives search for wife as Tulare murder suspect

Deputies, law enforcement in Fresno County search for Pennie Marie Hensen as the main suspect in her husband’s murder in Tulare

TULARE COUNTY – Tulare County Sheriff deputies are on the search for a dead man’s wife who was seen visiting a bar in Fresno on Sunday, March 6.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, just before 5 p.m., deputies were called to check the welfare of a person at a home in the 22400 block of Road130 in Tulare. When they arrived, deputies found a man dead. No one else was hurt.

Homicide detectives identified the victim as 65-year-old Randal Waine Ince of Tulare. Pennie Marie Ince, also known as Pennie Marie Henson, 52, of Tulare has been identified as a person of interest in the murder.

Pennie Ince’s vehicle was found on Sunday night at The Next Bar in Fresno. She left out of the back door of the bar when Fresno Police officers arrived. She is believed to be somewhere in Fresno as of the morning of Monday, March 7.

Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding Pennie. She is said to be driving a gold 2001 GMC Yukon, CA License Plate #7CUH046.