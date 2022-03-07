Sheriff detectives search for wife as Tulare murder suspect

Deputies, law enforcement in Fresno County search for Pennie Marie Hensen as the main suspect in her husband’s murder in Tulare
TULARE COUNTY – Tulare County Sheriff deputies are on the search for a dead man’s wife who was seen visiting a bar in Fresno on Sunday, March 6.
According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, just before 5 p.m., deputies were called to check the welfare of a person at a home in the 22400 block of Road130 in Tulare. When they arrived, deputies found a man dead. No one else was hurt.
Homicide detectives identified the victim as 65-year-old Randal Waine Ince of Tulare. Pennie Marie Ince, also known as Pennie Marie Henson, 52, of Tulare has been identified as a person of interest in the murder.
Pennie Ince’s vehicle was found on Sunday night at The Next Bar in Fresno. She left out of the back door of the bar when Fresno Police officers arrived. She is believed to be somewhere in Fresno as of the morning of Monday, March 7.
Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding Pennie. She is said to be driving a gold 2001 GMC Yukon, CA License Plate #7CUH046.
Sheriff’s Log
Thursday, March 3
On Feb. 22, deputies were called to Badger Farming Co. on the 11700 block of Road 252 in Porterville for a stolen John Deere Tractor with an attached 300 gallon Rears MFG Pul-Tank Sprayer. On March 3, detectives received information the sprayer was possibly behind a home on the 25500 block of Avenue 88 in Terra Bella. Detectives went to the home and found the sprayer on the property. Representatives from Badger Farming Co. also came out and positively identified the sprayer. Detectives served a warrant on the property and arrested Chadwick Bardwell, 35, of Terra Bella for possession of stolen property. The John Deere Tractor is still missing. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Ryan Pugh or Sergeant Demecio Holguin with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office General Investigations Unit at (559) 733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at [email protected]
Tuesday, March 1
At approximately 1:30 p.m., deputies were called to the Tulare County Alternative Achievement Program in Visalia for a student who assaulted school staff and made threats to shoot up the school. The suspect was identified as a 13-year-old student at the school. The suspect was arrested and taken to juvenile hall and booked for assault and making criminal threats. Thankfully, no one was hurt during the incident. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux reminded the public that the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office takes threats like these extremely seriously. They will not be tolerated and those who make them will face serious consequences. They are not a joke, and they will not be treated like one. Anyone wishing to provide information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-833-6218.
Wednesday, March 2
At approximately 8:30 a.m., deputies began receiving information about people throwing packages out of a cargo train, along the railroad tracks near Highway 99 and Ave 80 in Teviston. Deputies learned the train was scheduled to make its next stop at J Street and Cartmill in Tulare. Deputies contacted Tulare Police for help and units responded to the area. Once the train stopped, deputies, Tulare police, and Union Pacific Police contacted two men in the cargo train. They arrested Travis Harris, 43, of Long Beach and Pedro Gonzalez, 30, of Bakersfield and took them into custody without incident. Further investigation revealed multiple UPS packages were opened up and had been thrown along the railroad tracks during the train route. Anyone wishing to provide information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.