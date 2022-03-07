Visalia suspects who shot several victims arrested in Kerman

Virginia Mendoza, Francisco Hernandez arrested after shooting and injuring three victims in Visalia
VISALIA – Two suspects who went on a shooting spree and left several victims in their wake in Visalia were arrested in Kerman on Sunday, March 6.
According to the Visalia Police Department, at approximately 7:59 p.m., the Visalia Police Department responded to a shooting that had just occurred in the 800 block of N. West Street. At investigation revealed that Virginia Mendoza, 44, produced a handgun and shot a female victim. An additional male victim attempted to intervene and was struck with a handgun by Francisco Hernandez, 37. Hernandez then shot at the male victim, grazing the side of his head. Both suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. Visalia police reported that both victims are currently stable and received treatment at Kaweah Health Medical Center.
At 8:04 p.m., the same suspects contacted a male victim driving in the 1600 block of N. Elm Street. Mendoza opened the door to the victim’s vehicle and demanded his wallet and phone. The victim attempted to run away but was shot.
The Visalia Police Department’s violent crimes unit was called out to take over the investigation. Both suspects were identified, and warrants were issued for their arrest. The victim from this incident is currently stable and being treated at Kaweah Health Medical Center.
On Sunday, March 6, at approximately 7:30 a.m., officers with the Kerman Police Department contacted two subjects sleeping in a vehicle in the city of Kerman. Those two subjects were identified as Mendoza and Hernandez. Both were taken into custody for the incident that occurred in the city of Visalia as well as additional charges related to the possession of firearms and ammunition. They were booked in Fresno County Jail.
Visalia Police Logs
Friday, March 4
At approximately 12:20 a.m., officers responded to a fire in the 1900 Block of E. Mineral King. Upon arrival, they discovered a pile of tires was on fire and the flames were starting to catch the building on fire. The Visalia Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. An investigation was conducted, and it was determined this fire was an intentional act. At approximately 4:10 a.m., officers responded to the 200 Block of N. Santa Fe for a vehicle on fire threatening a building. Upon arrival, they discovered a city of Visalia vehicle fully engulfed. While officers were investigating this fire, an additional vehicle fire was reported at Encina and Center. Officers were investigating the second vehicle fire when a fourth fire was reported in the 100 Block of W. Main. All these fires were believed to be arson. The Visalia Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual responsible for starting these fires. Anyone with information can contact Detective Jason Logas at (559) 713-4656 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.