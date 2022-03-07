Visalia suspects who shot several victims arrested in Kerman

Virginia Mendoza, Francisco Hernandez arrested after shooting and injuring three victims in Visalia

VISALIA – Two suspects who went on a shooting spree and left several victims in their wake in Visalia were arrested in Kerman on Sunday, March 6.

According to the Visalia Police Department, at approximately 7:59 p.m., the Visalia Police Department responded to a shooting that had just occurred in the 800 block of N. West Street. At investigation revealed that Virginia Mendoza, 44, produced a handgun and shot a female victim. An additional male victim attempted to intervene and was struck with a handgun by Francisco Hernandez, 37. Hernandez then shot at the male victim, grazing the side of his head. Both suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. Visalia police reported that both victims are currently stable and received treatment at Kaweah Health Medical Center.

At 8:04 p.m., the same suspects contacted a male victim driving in the 1600 block of N. Elm Street. Mendoza opened the door to the victim’s vehicle and demanded his wallet and phone. The victim attempted to run away but was shot.

The Visalia Police Department’s violent crimes unit was called out to take over the investigation. Both suspects were identified, and warrants were issued for their arrest. The victim from this incident is currently stable and being treated at Kaweah Health Medical Center.