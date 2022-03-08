Californians are drinking less milk but eating more dairy

Dairymen say prices are good for milk despite drop while demand for cheese and butter are expected to increase by 30% and 15% over the next decade
TULARE COUNTY – Californians continue to drink less milk and dairymen and suppliers in the nation’s top milk producing county are paying attention.
Fluid milk sales in California posted another year-over-year decline in 2021, according to a recent report by the USDA’s Market Administrator in Folsom, Calif. Deliveries of packaged milk products to retail, institutional, or wholesale outlets declined by 4.6% on a daily average basis from 2020.
Reduced fat milk suffered the largest decline from 2020, decreasing 8%. Other major conventional milk categories declined as well, including whole milk (5.1%), low fat milk (3.2%), and skim milk (6.5%). Additionally, organic milk products including regular and flavored organic milks—dipped 1.9% from 2020. Although organic milk sales declined from 2020 to 2021, they remain up from 2019 levels by 15.7%.
Beginning in 2010, total fluid milk sales started declining, and if current trends persist, fluid milk utilization in California will decrease by an estimated 23% between 2020 and 2030, according to a California Dairy Quota Research paper in 2019. Authored by Marin Bozic, an economist in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the paper states per capita fluid milk sales have been in decline for decades, a trend that has accelerated in recent years. Average per capita milk consumption decreased by 1.8 lbs per year in the 1980s, 2.2 lbs per year in the 1990s and 1.9 lbs per year in the 2000s. Since 2010, consumption is falling by an average of 3.7 lbs per year.
“While there are many factors that are contributing to the decline in fluid milk consumption, including shifting household demographics, longer working hours, and consumer trends away from breakfast cereals, the most important factor was the increased competition from other beverages,” the paper stated.
Tom Barcellos, a 35-year dairy operator in Tulare County, says the industry has been fighting “the plant-based commentary” for years with limited success, as almond milk, soy milk, rice milk, coconut milk and even hemp milk become more popular.
“Whatever it’s made of, they still call it milk,” Barcellos shrugged.
Even with less fluid milk sales, dairymen in California are enjoying “a great milk price” right now even though all the input costs are up as well. Barcellos said he is doing well with the current pricing, saying milk processor Land O Lakes in Tulare and the dairy co-op recently sent profits back to producers.
Dairy operators are getting more money per pound this year in all categories of milk products including fluid milk, fetching nearly $22 per hundredweight, the price per 100 pounds of product, compared to an average of $17.24 in 2021. Much more milk is shipped as powder, mostly for exports, which is enjoying a near record high price. In 2020, nonfat dry milk was going for $1 and today is $1.85.
If there is bad news in the milk aisles, the butter and cheese grocery shelves are working overtime. The report says “While fluid milk sales are declining, we forecast consumption of other dairy products in California will continue to trend upward with total consumption of cheese increasing by 29% between 2020 and 2030, butter by 15%, and yogurt by 5%.”
If the demand for a glass of milk is declining, local cheese companies, one French-owned and the other Canadian, are investing in major expansions of their production plants in Tulare. Meanwhile, there are only small boutique fluid milk processors using local fluid milk.
Bozin said while California dairies may struggle with regulations, they remain the largest source of milk and dairy products and are poised to see quality prices as demand for cheese, butter and yogurt increase both domestically and internationally.
“The combination of more dairy consumption in California and opportunities to increase exports suggests to us that while other dairying regions in the U.S. are experiencing fewer environmental pressures than California and have less opportunity to diversify into other agricultural businesses, there remains a longterm business case for California’s dairy industry,” Bozic wrote.