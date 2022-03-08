Californians are drinking less milk but eating more dairy

Dairymen say prices are good for milk despite drop while demand for cheese and butter are expected to increase by 30% and 15% over the next decade

TULARE COUNTY – Californians continue to drink less milk and dairymen and suppliers in the nation’s top milk producing county are paying attention.

Fluid milk sales in California posted another year-over-year decline in 2021, according to a recent report by the USDA’s Market Administrator in Folsom, Calif. Deliveries of packaged milk products to retail, institutional, or wholesale outlets declined by 4.6% on a daily average basis from 2020.

Reduced fat milk suffered the largest decline from 2020, decreasing 8%. Other major conventional milk categories declined as well, including whole milk (5.1%), low fat milk (3.2%), and skim milk (6.5%). Additionally, organic milk products including regular and flavored organic milks—dipped 1.9% from 2020. Although organic milk sales declined from 2020 to 2021, they remain up from 2019 levels by 15.7%.

Beginning in 2010, total fluid milk sales started declining, and if current trends persist, fluid milk utilization in California will decrease by an estimated 23% between 2020 and 2030, according to a California Dairy Quota Research paper in 2019. Authored by Marin Bozic, an economist in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the paper states per capita fluid milk sales have been in decline for decades, a trend that has accelerated in recent years. Average per capita milk consumption decreased by 1.8 lbs per year in the 1980s, 2.2 lbs per year in the 1990s and 1.9 lbs per year in the 2000s. Since 2010, consumption is falling by an average of 3.7 lbs per year.