Visalia housing permits rolling through the door

New home permits are up 51% and new apartment permits are up 30% through February compared with the first two months of 2021

VISALIA – A tight housing market is driving up home prices as active listings drop and the number of homes for sale dwindle. Help might be on the way as local cities begin ramping up building permits for new homes and new multi-family units.

Building permits in Visalia climbed in all categories during the first two months of 2022, the city reports. That includes both single family and multi-family permits issued to builders, as home permits are up 51% and apartment permits are up 30%. Home builders got permits for 82 new units in February compared to 38 for the same month in 2021.

In another category, residential alterations, better known as remodels, climbed by 60% in Visalia and new commercial projects added an eye popping $93 million, largely based on permits recorded for Ace Hardware’s new million square foot distribution center. In the commercial sector, alterations and sign permits climbed 500% year to date as owners poured in $28 million in this category compared to $4 million for the same two months in 2021. The total value of all permits for January and February hit $183 million, $123 million more than last year.