Tulare County to use mining pit to recharge aquifer with flood water

More than 70% of the project could be funded through FEMA grants helping communities prepare for natural disasters

SACRAMENTO – Long before the phrase climate change existed, California has been locked in a cycle of floods and droughts. As the nation’s most diverse geographic state and its most populous, the extreme weather pattern, compounded by climate change, has made Californians more susceptible to a variety of natural disasters including drought, wildfires, floods, mudslides, earthquakes and rising sea levels.

Working to reduce the long-term risks of natural disasters, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency of Services (Cal OES) announced last month it is applying for $250 million in federal funding for proactive projects preparing communities for emergencies instead of reacting to them. One project in Tulare County plans to reuse an excavated mining pit to recharge groundwater levels with floodwater, which would provide more water for irrigating crops and drinking water while also serving as a habitat for migratory birds. According to Cal OES, the project is requesting $16.27 million in federal funding for the nearly $23 million project.

The Tulare County project is among 14 submitted for $350 million in federal funding through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program. Administered through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), BRIC is designed to shift focus away from reactive disaster spending and toward research-supported, proactive investment in community resilience. Examples of BRIC projects are ones that demonstrate innovative approaches to partnerships, such as shared funding mechanisms, and/or project design.