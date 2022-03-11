EPA approves release of billions of ‘friendly’ mosquitoes in Visalia

Pilot project will use genetically engineered, non-biting mosquitoes carrying a gene to kill invasive mosquitoes that have been plaguing Visalia neighborhoods

VISALIA – Neighborhoods in Visalia will soon be swarming with more mosquitoes than ever before, but in a good way, according to local and federal agencies.

The Delta Mosquito and Vector Control District, which handles mosquito abatement in northwestern Tulare County, has approved a pilot project to release billions of lab grown mosquitoes designed to reduce the population of Aedes aegypti, an invasive mosquito that has been plaguing Visalia for the last few years. Unlike mosquitoes native to California, this smaller breed prefers to feed on human blood rather than animals and has adapted to its food. Native mosquitoes are much larger and prefer to feed on cattle, which have trouble swatting away the mosquitoes, while they take long drinks of blood. The aedes aegypti is smaller, so it is harder to see, and takes many tiny sips quickly and usually around the mid back or ankles. This makes them harder to swat and gives the appearance there is a swarm of mosquitoes, when in reality it might be one mosquito biting your ankles a dozen times. They also bite day and night, and not just at dawn and dusk, because humans are active at all hours.

Since first being detected in 2013, this invasive mosquito has rapidly spread to more than 20 counties throughout the state, increasing the risk of transmission of dengue, chikungunya, Zika, yellow fever and other diseases. While chikunga, yellow fever and Zika are typically not associated with severe illnesses, dengue can lead to shock, internal bleeding, and even death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.