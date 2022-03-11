Habitat’s birdhouse auction returns in person

Habitat for Humanity of Tulare and Kings Counties’ signature fundraising event is returning live for the first time in two years

VISALIA – Habitat for Humanity of Tulare and Kings Counties will hold the 17th Annual Birdhouse Auction on AprIL 1, the first of the nearly two-decade long tradition to be held in two years.

The event aims to raise funds to benefit affordable housing options in Tulare and Kings Counties by auctioning birdhouses hand-made by local artists.

Due to the pandemic, for the last two years the birdhouse auction was held as a week-long online event. This year’s event, which will be hosted at The Woodlands in Visalia, will be the first to be held in person since 2019.

Habitat works in partnership with local families who earn 50% to 80% of the county median income ($22,000-$42,000 depending on family size) and community volunteers to build houses that families can purchase at an affordable rate.

The birdhouses to be auctioned are hand-made, one of a kind creations donated by local artists for the benefit of Habitat’s mission. The live and silent auction will take place as guests enjoy samplings from local restaurants, breweries and wineries.

Tickets and sponsorships for the event can be purchased at https://www.hfhtkc.org/birdhouse-auction.