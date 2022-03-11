Lindsay on track to splitting police and fire departments

Lindsay’s public safety department remains on track of separating police and fire services, expects to make concrete steps by August

Lindsay – Lindsay is on track to reorganizing its Public Safety Department into separate police and fire departments, doing away with its current model of public safety officers occupying dual roles as both cops and firefighters.

The city expects “significant action” to be taken toward the plan by August, said executive projects manager and city clerk Mayra Espinoza-Martinez at a Lindsay city council meeting on Mar. 8.

“We’re hoping that by August we’ll be able to show some concrete steps that we’ve made toward the plan, but we’re fully on track to meet this,” said Espinoza-Martinez. At least as of now the city is in the process of deciding new job titles and descriptions for the future fire department and budgeting funds for costs like salaries and training gear.

Interim director for public safety, Rob Moore, presented the plan to the Lindsay City Council last month during their Feb. 8 meeting. He cited how expensive it has become to train officers to become firefighters, and how difficult it is to recruit officers out of the academy when they also have to take on fire duties.

Currently, a new recruit in Lindsay would need to be trained as an Emergency Medical Technician and complete a one-on-one certification fire course immediately after finishing their six month police training before qualifying for the fire academy. By the end of this process, a new recruit would need two years of training before walking a single beat.