Lindsay seeking new businesses for a new-and-improved downtown

Consulting services were enlisted to assess the retail market in Lindsay, devise a strategy on how to improve it

LINDSAY – Lindsay has partnered with retail recruitment firm Retail Strategies in an effort to bring more businesses to the city, revitalize its downtown area and provide free consulting to existing businesses.

At Lindsay’s city council meeting on Mar. 8, planning manager Curtis Cannon provided an update on the city’s process with the firm.

“The firm is in what they call their discovery phase right now,” Cannon said.

This phase involves conducting research such as a real estate market analysis as well as data and demographics studies. Cannon said, representatives from the firm visited Lindsay to identify potential real estate assets on March 11..

The city’s downtown area–currently home to many empty and boarded-up storefronts–will be a focus of the partnership.

“To say our downtown struggles would be an understatement,” said Joe Tanner, Lindsay city manager. “We have a lot of vacancies. We have a lot of abandoned properties.”

According to Cannon, preliminary talks with businesses have focused on retail spaces in the Olivewood Plaza shopping mall off Highway 65–what he calls “low-hanging fruit.”

“It’s all about space availability and where the location is,” Cannon said.