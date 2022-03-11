New superintendent says Visalia felt right

Kirk Shrum drops out of running for superintendent positions in Cincinnati, and near Knoxville, Tenn. to take job at Visalia Unified

VISALIA – Visalia Unified’s new superintendent was a highly sought after candidate for similar positions across the nation. With 25 years of education experience, including the 10 years as an administrator, Kirk Shrum was in the running to be the Superintendent of Schools for Knox County, Tenn., just three weeks ago and was also a finalist for superintendent of Cincinnati Public Schools, which oversees 36,000 students at 62 schools.

Shrum said he weighed several factors before making his decision to relocate to Visalia, including the type of community, the educational foundation of the district, and if his goals were aligned with the board. It was ultimately his conversation with Tulare County Superintendent of Schools Tim Hire, and the focus groups he and the Tulare County Office of Education used to build a profile for the next superintendent, which sold him on Visalia Unified.

“I feel this is the right step for me, the right location, and the right fit,” Shrum said. “And I think what’s most important is that what I believe is possible for kids is what this board believes is possible for kids.”

Shrum was announced as the new superintendent at VUSD’s March 8 school board meeting following a unanimous vote by trustees. He will officially begin working alongside Interim Superintendent Doug Cardoza on May 16 and then he will assume the full responsibility of leading VUSD on July 1, 2022.

Shrum said his priority on day one this summer is to listen to and learn from the students, teachers, parents and community members about what is important and would not specify what direction he will guide the district.

“How can we eliminate barriers, whether it be to student success, whether it be to participation, whatever it might be, and those will come from the voices of individuals and connected school systems,” he said.