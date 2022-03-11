New superintendent says Visalia felt right

Kirk Shrum drops out of running for superintendent positions in Cincinnati, and near Knoxville, Tenn. to take job at Visalia Unified
VISALIA – Visalia Unified’s new superintendent was a highly sought after candidate for similar positions across the nation. With 25 years of education experience, including the 10 years as an administrator, Kirk Shrum was in the running to be the Superintendent of Schools for Knox County, Tenn., just three weeks ago and was also a finalist for superintendent of Cincinnati Public Schools, which oversees 36,000 students at 62 schools.
Shrum said he weighed several factors before making his decision to relocate to Visalia, including the type of community, the educational foundation of the district, and if his goals were aligned with the board. It was ultimately his conversation with Tulare County Superintendent of Schools Tim Hire, and the focus groups he and the Tulare County Office of Education used to build a profile for the next superintendent, which sold him on Visalia Unified.
“I feel this is the right step for me, the right location, and the right fit,” Shrum said. “And I think what’s most important is that what I believe is possible for kids is what this board believes is possible for kids.”
Shrum was announced as the new superintendent at VUSD’s March 8 school board meeting following a unanimous vote by trustees. He will officially begin working alongside Interim Superintendent Doug Cardoza on May 16 and then he will assume the full responsibility of leading VUSD on July 1, 2022.
Shrum said his priority on day one this summer is to listen to and learn from the students, teachers, parents and community members about what is important and would not specify what direction he will guide the district.
“How can we eliminate barriers, whether it be to student success, whether it be to participation, whatever it might be, and those will come from the voices of individuals and connected school systems,” he said.
He, and VUSD School Board President Juan Guerrero, did offer some insight into his previous experience. Prior to introducing Shrum, Guerrero praised Shrum for his 10 years of district level leadership at Henry County Schools in McDonough, Ga., a suburb of Atlanta, and Fulton County Schools in Atlanta.
“He has successfully increased student achievement and health systems to develop consistent, high-quality instruction that improved facilities and supported leaders to create opportunities for students,” Guerrero said.
In 2019, while serving as the chief school leadership officer with Henry County Schools, Shrum had district and site leadership shadow students across the district for a day, including student subgroups such as special education. He said they found the students didn’t understand how all of the systems fit together, which meant the district needed to re-evaluate its schedule, programs, and offerings so that every student in every school not only had the same opportunities, but that those opportunities followed them as they matriculated through the district. For instance, he helped create the district’s first college fair held during the day, so Hispanic teens, many of whom had to work or watch younger siblings at night, were able to attend.
“What immediately became clear is that we have a lot of great systems. But when they’re not aligned, they don’t produce outcomes that we want,” Shrum said.
As part of that realignment, Shrum said he implemented AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) programs at every middle and high school. “It didn’t take long to see our graduation rates start to increase because we were equipping the kids with the skills they needed to be successful,” he said.
Student reporters from VUSD high schools asked what Shrum’s message was to the district’s 28,000 students. He said he wanted to create inclusive systems for students to participate in the direction of the district, such as the student representative serving on the school board.
“We’re going to do this work together, we’re going to do it in a way that honors each person’s contributions, values, and their uniqueness,” Shrum said. “I think that every person’s voice is important.”
Shrum said education was the family business in his household. His grandmother was a teacher, school librarian, and educational association president while his mother was a first grade teacher for more than 30 years. Shrum’s professional career began as a teacher as well. He began his career as a teacher with Hamilton County School District at Thrasher Elementary School in 1997. Next, he moved up to the assistant principal role at Bess T. Shepherd Elementary School and eventually principal of Daisy Elementary School in 2006. Since 2019, he has served as the chief school leadership officer with Henry County Schools, McDonough, Georgia, Before his position as the chief school leadership officer, Shrum served as area executive director from 2013-2019 and school principal from 2011-2013 for Fulton County Schools in Atlanta, Georgia.
Shrum holds a master’s degree in instructional leadership from Tennessee Technological University Cookeville, Tennessee, and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.