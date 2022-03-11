Public debates abortion at city council meeting

Faith Care

Suzy Ward, reverend of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, said she was there to offer a different faith-based viewpoint. She said her denomination has worked to address womens’ right to reproductive health and has “expressed its unequivocal opposition to any actions by any government body at any level that abridges the access of women to receive such care.” She said she believes the sanctity of life includes access to health care regardless of income, gender, sexual orientation or sexual activity. She said Planned Parenthood provides all walks of women which includes access to as many resources and opinions as possible for them to make an informed decision about their health.

“Limiting access, limiting exposure, limiting visibility in our community is a strategy to limit the healthiest choices for a segment of Visalia’s neediest citizens,” she concluded.

Sharon Jansma, speaking as a board member on behalf of Visalia First church, said while many were at the meeting to speak for others who could not attend, she was there to speak for those unable to speak at all. She said the church loves and values all of the people who seek care at Planned Parenthood, the mothers who have had to go through the trauma of abortion and the babies who were never born.

“We ask that you protect the unborn so that they can have an opportunity to live in our wonderful city,” Jasma said. “They cannot speak for themselves, so we ask that you honor the unborn and the opportunity that they have.”

Suggestions for the future

Aaron Oliver said the city of Visalia’s enforcement powers include regulating for the health, safety and public morals of the community. He asked the city to implement three changes to its policies regarding future applications for medical clinics, including requiring applicants to disclose whether or not they will perform any abortions, surgical or not, create a separate land use category for abortion providers, and an outright ban on all voluntary abortions.

“Pro abortion advocates argue that faith and religion do not belong in land use decisions, and that abortion is a political issue or a women’s health issue, but this is truly a matter of life and death. It is indeed a moral issue,” Oliver said.

Travis Paden, a current member of the Hanford Planning Commission, said the city should initiate an emergency ordinance to define and regulate what constitutes medical service in the city limits.

In the case of Planned Parenthood, Paden said the name of the health care provider was never mentioned on the Site Plan Review agenda, or the Planning Commission’s Dec. 13 agenda for the medical clinic’s conditional use permit, nor on the city’s own agenda for a hearing to discuss the appeal of the Planning Commission’s decision.

“The emergency ordinance hopefully would clearly define medical use in creating proper zone text language between medical facilities to help people heal and those medical facilities that kill,” he said.

Carol Greening, a Visalia resident who has been active in environmental issues within the city, said the city should deny the appeal filed by a neighboring property owner even though the project has been withdrawn. She called the issue over abortion a “non-starter” since the proposed location was not zoned for surgical procedures. She also said if there was not a need for a Planned Parenthood, then it would have already shuttered for lack of patients. She likened the dilemma of anti-abortion advocates to fast food. Greening said she believes strongly in not eating fast food, but, despite those personal beliefs, does not have the right to prevent others from poisoning their bodies with processed foods.