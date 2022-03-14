Miners mercy rule Wildcats to end baseball tournament

El Diamante pitches shutout score 10 runs against Sunnyside before game is called in the fifth inning

VISALIA – The Coca-Cola Classic tournament didn’t start off great for El Diamante but ended with the Miners playing a near flawless game against Sunnyside.

El Diamante opened the tournament with five straight losses before facing the Sunnyside Wildcats on Saturday, March 12. El Diamante head coach Andrew Riddle said the Miners weren’t quite making plays in the three phases of the game: pitching, hitting and defense.

“We’ve only been doing 2 out of the 3 every game so far, but it seems we’ve picked it up,” Riddle said.

That wasn’t the case on Saturday, when El Diamante’s pitchers shut out Sunnyside and the Miners bats exploded for 10 runs, cutting the game short due to the “mercy rule”. Starting pitcher Matthew Bettencourt pitched an amazing game for the Miners with eight strikeouts on 53 pitches. He only got one walk the whole time he was pitching. The Miners’ defense worked incredibly well behind Bettencourt, being able to make the grounders and fly balls into outs, and not letting a single runner score against them. El Diamante’s defense only allowed one error.

El Diamante’s bats also woke up on Saturday. With everybody in the line-up of the game making contact with the ball at least once. Caleb Castanon’s lead off single led to a first inning rally where every Miner in the lineup made an appearance at the plate. Daniel Coronado was able to get a double in the right-center gap scoring in Castanon making the score 1-0 in the first inning. Sunnyside gave up two walks and loaded the bases before a ground out scored another run. Brandon Petty came up to bat with a single to right field bringing home the other runners on base and ending the first inning with a 4-0 lead.