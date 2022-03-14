Baseball: Monarchs quell Patriots in 13-1 drubbing

Exeter nearly shuts out Hoover in non-league matchup in front of their home crowd
EXETER – The Exeter Monarchs won their third game in a row March 11 by crushing the Hoover Patriots 13-1.
Exeter scored in every inning of the game and shutout the Patriots until the sixth inning. The Monarchs started the game off by loading the bases. Bryce Duncan, Carson Hughes, and Ruben Ruiz all reached a base before a sacrifice fly from Lucas Crookshanks brought Ruiz in for their first run. The Patriots were able to get out of the inning on a double play down just 1-0.
In the second inning, Jacob Molina drove a hit into the outfield for a double. Logan Montano singled to right advancing Molina to third. Both Montano and Molina stole bases to put Exeter in scoring position. Gunnar Lentz, Ruiz, and Duncan each got on base and drove in runs to give the Monarchs a 4-0 advantage.
Hoover’s bats showed some life in the third inning but the Monarchs infield was able to get the easy outs. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Exeter’s Sergio Arias hit a double which barely stayed fair. Ruiz hit an RBI double to bring Arias home and Duncan an RBI single to bring Ruiz home. Exeter extended its lead to 9-0 and forced the Patriots to make a pitching change.
After a scoreless fifth inning, Exeter loaded the bases several times in the bottom of the sixth. Duncan came up to the plate to hit a 2 RBI single while another sacrifice hit brought Hughes home. Exeter racked up four runs in the inning before a strikeout ended the misery for the Patriots.
The Patriots last at bats started with an infield hit. Asa Medina hit a line drive too short but Exeter’s Ruiz was able to get the lead runner out at second. Aiden Medina was the only Patriot able to get his team on the board hitting a double to get an RBI single.
The Monarchs will travel to Coalinga March 15 to take on the Horned Toads at 4 p.m.