Baseball: Monarchs quell Patriots in 13-1 drubbing

Exeter nearly shuts out Hoover in non-league matchup in front of their home crowd

EXETER – The Exeter Monarchs won their third game in a row March 11 by crushing the Hoover Patriots 13-1.

Exeter scored in every inning of the game and shutout the Patriots until the sixth inning. The Monarchs started the game off by loading the bases. Bryce Duncan, Carson Hughes, and Ruben Ruiz all reached a base before a sacrifice fly from Lucas Crookshanks brought Ruiz in for their first run. The Patriots were able to get out of the inning on a double play down just 1-0.

In the second inning, Jacob Molina drove a hit into the outfield for a double. Logan Montano singled to right advancing Molina to third. Both Montano and Molina stole bases to put Exeter in scoring position. Gunnar Lentz, Ruiz, and Duncan each got on base and drove in runs to give the Monarchs a 4-0 advantage.