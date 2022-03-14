DA announces murder charges for Tulare killing

Pennie Ince (AKA Pennie Henson) will face murder charges after allegedly shooting her husband to death

TULARE COUNTY – The search for an alleged husband killer ended swiftly on Tuesday, March 8, and charges from the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office came shortly after.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced that detectives received a tip that 52-year-old Pennie Ince of Tulare had been spotted at the Motel 6 on Blackstone in Fresno. She was allegedly on the run since Sunday, March 6 after detectives discovered her husband, who was shot to death, in Tulare during a wellness check.

District Attorney Tim Ward announced criminal charges related to the incident. Ince, also known as Pennie Marie Henson is charged with first-degree murder with the special circumstance of lying in wait and that she personally and intentionally discharged a firearm causing great bodily injury or death. An arraignment is scheduled for this afternoon where a future court date will be set.

If convicted of all charges, Henson faces the possibility of death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.