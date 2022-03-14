Two inmates die within two weeks in county detention facilities

Inmate Francisco Ponce Jr. is pronounced dead at Bob Wiley Detention Facility, the second such inmate in as many weeks

TULARE COUNTY – A second inmate has died in Tulare County detention facilities in as many weeks.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office an inmate died at Bob Wiley Detention Facility. An investigation is underway.

The Sheriff’s office stated at approximately 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 13, correctional deputies and medical staff at the Bob Wiley Detention Facility found inmate, Francisco Ponce Jr., 24, unresponsive. Deputies and the medical staff immediately administered first-aid and EMS was requested. EMS arrived on scene and took over life saving measures. However, they were unsuccessful. Ponce Jr. was pronounced dead. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Detective Unit took over the investigation. Ponce Jr. was housed by himself. An Autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Two weeks ago on Sunday, Feb. 27, correctional deputies in the South County Detention Facility found inmate Rodney Suell, 41, suffering from a medical emergency. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medial staff took over the scene with lifesaving measures, but Suell was pronounced dead.