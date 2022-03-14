Sequoia Riverlands Trust lands $300,000 youth grant

“SRT is very pleased and grateful for these essential resources that will be used to encourage young people to get outside and experience the benefits of access to natural places,” said SRT Education and Volunteer Director Bud Darwin. “Physical, emotional, and mental health improvements are among the many upsides of getting kids outside.”Tulare County’s high poverty rate means limited access to outdoor recreation and education for many children of low-income families, which the grant program is designed to address.

Sixty-five programs across the state will be the recipients of the Youth Community Access Program grant, which aims to expand access to parks and nature for youth in underserved communities. $14.9 million, funded by the Prop 64 cannabis tax, will be given to the programs over three years. Awards are prioritized for communities disproportionately affected by past federal and state drug policies.

“SRT is grateful for the opportunity to improve the lives and experiences of our region’s next generation with this new support,” said Logan Robertson Huecker, SRT Executive Director. “SRT’s dedicated stewardship of these necessary resources will mean effective use of these funds to better the lives of Tulare County residents.”