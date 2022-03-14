Tulare accepts grant money to bring services to unhoused community

California Interagency Council on Homelessness Encampment Resolution Funding offers $1.5 million toward services for current encampments, housing solutions

TULARE – The unhoused communities living in Tulare’s homeless encampments will soon have improved access to a number of resources and pathways to housing thanks to a $1.5 million grant awarded to the city last month.

The grant was awarded to the city and five partner organizations through the California Interagency Council on Homelessness Encampment Resolution Funding (ERF) Program, which gives grants to organizations offering to provide improvements to health and safety conditions within homeless encampments.

Through the project, case managers and housing navigators from partnering organizations will conduct daily outreach with encampment residents with the goal of eventually implementing housing plans for each individual. Before relocation can occur, however, the project aims to improve people’s quality of life at the encampments themselves.

“One goal of the program as prescribed by the state, and even more importantly, the work plan that was proposed by the city and all these partner groups, was to improve the actual conditions on the ground for our neighbors experiencing homelessness, that’s number one,” said Alexis Costales, housing and grants specialist for the city of Tulare.