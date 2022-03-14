Valencia orange production drops in 2022 forecast

USDA forecasts the second smallest crop in the last decade for California’s orange juice crop

SACRAMENTO – Valencia oranges, the primary source of orange juice in California, are ripening on Valley trees this month but the 2022 crop looks to be down from recent years.

On March 9, 2022, the USDA National Agriculture Statistics Service (NASS) released the 2021-22 Valencia Orange Objective Measure Report. The initial 2021-22 Valencia forecast is 17.2 million cartons, down 9.4% from the previous season’s total utilized production. It is also the lowest since the 2017-18 season, which was the smallest crop in the last decade. This season has experienced scattered precipitation in some areas but mainly warm and dry conditions in January and February.

Survey data indicated an average fruit set per tree of 541, a 0.7% decrease from the previous year and slightly above the five-year average. The average March 1 diameter was 2.459 inches, down 3.6% from the previous year and the smallest sized orange in the last decade.

A look at the 10 year history shows a decade ago there were 41,000 bearing acres of Valencia oranges in California. Today it’s down to 26,000 acres. This year the forecasted crop at 17.2 mili is down from 29 million cartons in 2011 and lower than last year when we produced 19 million cartons.