Farmersville plans solar farm for waste plant, expects to save 30% on energy costs

City hopes to offset up to 30% of its electric bill by adding solar panels and battery storage at its brand new wastewater treatment facility

FARMERSVILLE – The most expensive project in Farmersville history also has one of the most expensive electric bills in the city’s history.

At its March 14 meeting, the Farmersville City Council approved a $40,000 Project Development Agreement with Johnson Controls to design and install solar panels and solar energy battery storage at the city’s wastewater treatment facility. The proposed panels and batteries would provide up to 30% of the plant’s energy needs, according to the staff report.

In recent months, city staff has been working with Johnson Controls to identify the scope of services and deliverables needed for the project. Under the agreement, the company will provide cost and savings estimates for the system as well as provide grant writing services to assist in securing funding for the project. The city is planning to apply for funding through the State Water Board’s Clean Water Revolving Fund grant.