Motorcycle company rides into Exeter to fill vacant building pending planning commission approval

Holden Mcintosh Motorcycle Services intend to relocate from Visalia into vacant building in downtown Exeter, pending planning commission approval on March 17
EXETER – A vacant building in downtown Exeter may have a tenant for the first time in nearly a decade.
The Exeter Planning Commission is scheduled to consider amending the zoning of four parcels on the north side of Pine Street between H and G streets at its meeting on March 17. The zoning is currently central commercial, most commonly used for downtown retail shops, and is slated to be changed for service commercial, such as auto shops. City Planner Greg Collins said a motorcycle repair, sales, parts and service shop was interested in operating out of the building at 253 W. Pine St. but was unable to because of the zoning. The other parcels included an electrician’s shop with a storage yard, the former site of Exeter Auto Supply and another property which included some storage, so the change would bring four parcels into compliance with city zoning code. The remainder of this block and the properties on the other side of Pine Street are already zoned service commercial.
City Planner Greg Collins said the last tenant at 253 W. Pine he could recall was Marc Unger’s karate studio. The elder Ungers sold the 2,400 square foot building in 2012 when they moved to Oakhurst, meaning the building has likely been vacant for the last decade. The motorcycle shop attempting to open at the site is Holden Mcintosh Motorcycle Service in Visalia. Collins said the site was some type of auto service business in the past because it has three garage bays which open to the outside.
“Nothing came across my desk at this site until I got a phone call from this gentleman for motorcycle repair, parts and sales,” Collins said.
Holden Mcintosh was originally slated for a hearing last month but it was delayed due to COVID. Collins said the motorcycle and scooter shop should open quickly once the commission approves the zoning change.
“He’s chomping at the bit and we’re trying to move as fast as we can legally,” Collins said.