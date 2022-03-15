Motorcycle company rides into Exeter to fill vacant building pending planning commission approval

Holden Mcintosh Motorcycle Services intend to relocate from Visalia into vacant building in downtown Exeter, pending planning commission approval on March 17

EXETER – A vacant building in downtown Exeter may have a tenant for the first time in nearly a decade.

The Exeter Planning Commission is scheduled to consider amending the zoning of four parcels on the north side of Pine Street between H and G streets at its meeting on March 17. The zoning is currently central commercial, most commonly used for downtown retail shops, and is slated to be changed for service commercial, such as auto shops. City Planner Greg Collins said a motorcycle repair, sales, parts and service shop was interested in operating out of the building at 253 W. Pine St. but was unable to because of the zoning. The other parcels included an electrician’s shop with a storage yard, the former site of Exeter Auto Supply and another property which included some storage, so the change would bring four parcels into compliance with city zoning code. The remainder of this block and the properties on the other side of Pine Street are already zoned service commercial.