CSET plans to hire 18 at Job Fair

Community Services Employment Training will hold in-person job fair March 24 to hire for positions in its fiscal, workforce, energy and community initiatives

TULARE COUNTY –Economists speculate there are more jobs than people in Tulare County today, which means workers have more opportunity than ever to find a passion and not just fill a position.

Community Services Employment Training (CSET), one of the most essential nonprofits in Tulare County, will host an in-person job fair on March 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Visalia Employment Connection, 4025 W. Noble Ave., Suite B. This event will provide an overview of full-time and seasonal employment opportunities at CSET, with immediate openings in its Fiscal, Workforce, Energy, Community Initiatives, and Sequoia Community Corps departments. The positions will work in Visalia, Tulare and Porterville.

“We are looking forward to filling 18 available positions at CSET,” CSET HR Director Maria Rodriguez said. “This is a great opportunity for job seekers to discuss current openings directly with our departments. Interested job seekers are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their résumé for a possible on-site interview. ”