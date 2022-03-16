CSET plans to hire 18 at Job Fair

Community Services Employment Training will hold in-person job fair March 24 to hire for positions in its fiscal, workforce, energy and community initiatives
TULARE COUNTY –Economists speculate there are more jobs than people in Tulare County today, which means workers have more opportunity than ever to find a passion and not just fill a position.
Community Services Employment Training (CSET), one of the most essential nonprofits in Tulare County, will host an in-person job fair on March 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Visalia Employment Connection, 4025 W. Noble Ave., Suite B. This event will provide an overview of full-time and seasonal employment opportunities at CSET, with immediate openings in its Fiscal, Workforce, Energy, Community Initiatives, and Sequoia Community Corps departments. The positions will work in Visalia, Tulare and Porterville.
“We are looking forward to filling 18 available positions at CSET,” CSET HR Director Maria Rodriguez said. “This is a great opportunity for job seekers to discuss current openings directly with our departments. Interested job seekers are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their résumé for a possible on-site interview. ”
The job fair is not only an opportunity for those who have been laid off due to COVID-19, are re-entering the workforce, exploring a new career, or graduating soon from college, but also a chance for a new career with a mission-driven organization. The positions will support CSET departments which provide utility assistance and home weatherization, help run senior centers and family resource centers, free income tax preparation, and even help others find their next job through youth training and employment assistance.
Computers and printers will be available at the event for attendees to print additional copies of their résumé if needed. No admission fee is required.
The CSET Job Fair will follow the latest State COVID-19 protocols. Safety measures will be implemented to protect the health of our customers, partners, and staff. Event attendees are required to wear face coverings during the event regardless of vaccination status; a free mask will be provided to those who need one.
Job seekers may register for more information at www.cset.org/jobfair. For more information about the CSET Job Fair, the public can contact Craig Plath, Division Director of Workforce Development at [email protected]. Additional hiring events, job fairs, and job listings are available through the Tulare County Employment Connection at www.employmentconnect.org.