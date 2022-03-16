Fed funds to fix water, sewer systems in Earlimart

Earlimart Public Utility District gets $3 million from Congress’ annual appropriations bill to treat water for industrial chemical, increase sewer line capacity
TULARE COUNTY – After struggling for the last decade to improve its water and sewer infrastructure, the rural town of Earlimart will finally get the funding it needs. All it took was an act of Congress.
The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives reached an agreement March 9 on a $1.5 trillion appropriations bill to fund programs and projects across the 12 divisions of the federal government. The bill included everything from $14 billion in emergency support of humanitarian, security, and economic assistance for Ukraine and Central European partners following the Russian invasion to just over $3 million to install a new sewer line and improve treatment of well water for the Earlimart Public Utility District. The latter is part of the Department of the Interior and Environment appropriations for 2022.
Dennis Keller, the contracted engineer for Earlimart, said the public utility district shut down one of its three water wells almost 10 years ago because it was contaminated with high levels of 1,2,3-Trichloropropane, a man-made chemical used as a cleaning and degreasing solvent associated with some pesticide products. The chemical is a carcinogen known to cause cancer in laboratory animals. Keller said the $1.7 million appropriated for the project will allow Earlimart PUD to treat their water for the chemical and turn the well back on, providing a more consistent supply and water pressure for the community of about 9,000 people. Keller said the money will be matched with funds from a settlement reached with companies whose products allegedly contained 1,2,3-TCP.
Another $1.28 million was appropriated to replace a failing sewer line connecting the community to its wastewater treatment plant. Keller said the pipeline is 70 years old and needs to be increased from a 15-inch pipe to a 24-inch pipe to accommodate for the population growth over several decades. The lack of capacity in the pipeline forced the community to implement a ban on new development seven years ago. The federal funding will be matched by $1.6 million in funding from the County of Tulare.
Keller said the two issues have combined to stunt the progress of the rural town, limiting residential growth, creating problems for local families and their children.
“It has really impacted the school district,” Keller said. “They don’t have adequate housing and there isn’t enough development to fund improvements.”
The Earlimart project was included in the bill at the request of Congressman David Valadao (CA-21), whose district includes southwestern Tulare County communities along the Highway 99 corridor. Other local projects included $3 million to rehabilitate 10 miles of Avenue 95/96 between Terra Bella and Pixley, $75 million to complete hangers for F-35 at Lemoore Naval Air Station, $1 million for a Lemoore Police Dispatch Center, $3 million to expand the Kern County Food Bank, $413,000 to outfit Kings County Sheriff’s deputies with body cameras, and $3 million to do sidewalks, curbs and gutters along Mt. Whitney Avenue in Kings County.
“I came to Congress to deliver results for the Central Valley, and I’m proud that my work on this year’s annual spending bill includes direct funding for local law enforcement agencies, infrastructure projects, clean water for our communities, and Lemoore Naval Air Station,” said Congressman Valadao, who sits on the House Appropriations Committee. “This is by no means a perfect bill, but it is the result of bipartisan cooperation to keep our government running and provide critical support for our communities.”
More broadly, the bill included projects benefiting the entire Central Valley, such as $117.5 million for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s water storage projects, $1.4 billion for Rural Water and Wastewater Direct Loans, and $28 million for farm labor housing loans. The projects were supported by Senators Diane Feinstein and Alex Padilla, who also helped secure $2.45 billion in the bill to fight wildfires, including significant funding to pay federal firefighters a higher salary and determine better ways to prevent, respond to and recover from wildfires.
The bill includes a $58 million increase for wildland firefighter salaries (from $764 million last year to $822 million for fiscal 2022) that will allow the Forest Service to hire more permanent firefighters, increase all firefighter salaries to at least $15 per hour and convert seasonal positions to full-time positions.
In addition to increasing salaries for many firefighters, this bill will also ensure senior firefighters receive overtime pay they earn through 2022. By including Senator Feinstein’s Wildland Firefighter Fair Pay Act in this bill, firefighters who exceed the annual pay cap will still receive their overtime pay.
“As wildfires become more frequent and severe due to climate change, we can’t afford to have a shortage of firefighters on the job,” Feinstein said.