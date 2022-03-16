Fed funds to fix water, sewer systems in Earlimart

Earlimart Public Utility District gets $3 million from Congress’ annual appropriations bill to treat water for industrial chemical, increase sewer line capacity

TULARE COUNTY – After struggling for the last decade to improve its water and sewer infrastructure, the rural town of Earlimart will finally get the funding it needs. All it took was an act of Congress.

The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives reached an agreement March 9 on a $1.5 trillion appropriations bill to fund programs and projects across the 12 divisions of the federal government. The bill included everything from $14 billion in emergency support of humanitarian, security, and economic assistance for Ukraine and Central European partners following the Russian invasion to just over $3 million to install a new sewer line and improve treatment of well water for the Earlimart Public Utility District. The latter is part of the Department of the Interior and Environment appropriations for 2022.

Dennis Keller, the contracted engineer for Earlimart, said the public utility district shut down one of its three water wells almost 10 years ago because it was contaminated with high levels of 1,2,3-Trichloropropane, a man-made chemical used as a cleaning and degreasing solvent associated with some pesticide products. The chemical is a carcinogen known to cause cancer in laboratory animals. Keller said the $1.7 million appropriated for the project will allow Earlimart PUD to treat their water for the chemical and turn the well back on, providing a more consistent supply and water pressure for the community of about 9,000 people. Keller said the money will be matched with funds from a settlement reached with companies whose products allegedly contained 1,2,3-TCP.