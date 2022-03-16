Llamas reassumes council position as appointed member

Emmanuel Lamas is sworn in for the second time as an appointed member of the Woodlake City Council replacing former councilman Florencio Guerra Jr.
WOODLAKE – Emmanuel Llamas may become Woodlake’s official fill-in city council member after taking his second oath of office on Monday, March 14.
Llamas is filling in for Florencio Guerra Jr. who was removed from the Woodlake City Council in January after missing too many council meetings due to unexcused absences. Guerra Jr. voiced his displeasure at the council during public comment at a Jan. 24 meeting. He singled out Mayor Rudy Mendoza and said that Mendoza was “threatened” by him.
“It’s my personal opinion that the mayor is intimidated by the person you see in front of you, because I’m running again in July,” Guerra Jr. said. “I’m going to get more votes than you, than this last year, again. You’ve made it very personal and you’ve used [the councilmembers] to your ability behind closed doors. But we’ll definitely be able to talk soon.”
Since then the city opened the application period to fill the seat. The deadline was Feb. 18, and according to the Community Services Director Jason Waters, Llamas was the only person who applied.
“He made it really easy for the ad hoc committee,” Waters joked.
This is the second time Llamas has sat on the council. In 2020 he was appointed after former councilman Greg Gonzalez forfeited his seat, also from excessive unexcused absences. Llamas was sworn in to serve the remainder of the first half of Gonazalez’s term – two years from 2018 to 2020. Llamas served from May 2020 until new members were sworn in following the November 2020 election.
Llamas vied to keep the seat in 2020 but lost in a three way race for two seats between Guerra Jr., Memo Valero and himself. Valero remains on the council. When Guerra Jr. won in 2020 he was serving the remainder of Gonzalez’s term – 2020 through 2022 – and now that Guerra Jr. is out and Llamas is in, he is finishing Gonzalez’s term until the November 2022 election.
Llamas said he is “grateful” to be back on the council though. He said that he wanted to win the election in 2020 but was hampered from the pandemic.
“I probably didn’t do as much human to human contact as I would have liked,” Llamas said. He added that he is leaning toward throwing his hat in the ring for the 2022 election where there are three seats up for grabs. If he ultimately files he said he is “going to run to win.”
When Llamas first sat on the council he was the first ever councilmember to be sworn in digitally. Almost befitting for the operations manager of a software company. In fact Llamas spent the better part of his 20s in Los Angeles working for a couple of startup tech companies.
Besides growing up in Woodlake, Llamas also worked for the city between his two stints in LA. Between 2016 and 2018 he worked as a code compliance officer and did some city planning work as well. Llamas said that helped him build a relationship with city staff and get a grasp for what the city does.
“Having that relationship with the team there and learning how the city runs, and how the city works…got me interested in serving the city in the capacity of city council,” Llamas said. “But on the council you aren’t voting from the [staff perspective]…you’re voting for the whole city.”