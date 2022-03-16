Llamas reassumes council position as appointed member

Emmanuel Lamas is sworn in for the second time as an appointed member of the Woodlake City Council replacing former councilman Florencio Guerra Jr.

WOODLAKE – Emmanuel Llamas may become Woodlake’s official fill-in city council member after taking his second oath of office on Monday, March 14.

Llamas is filling in for Florencio Guerra Jr. who was removed from the Woodlake City Council in January after missing too many council meetings due to unexcused absences. Guerra Jr. voiced his displeasure at the council during public comment at a Jan. 24 meeting. He singled out Mayor Rudy Mendoza and said that Mendoza was “threatened” by him.

“It’s my personal opinion that the mayor is intimidated by the person you see in front of you, because I’m running again in July,” Guerra Jr. said. “I’m going to get more votes than you, than this last year, again. You’ve made it very personal and you’ve used [the councilmembers] to your ability behind closed doors. But we’ll definitely be able to talk soon.”